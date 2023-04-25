Mutfwang appoints Sun Correspondent, Gyang Bere as Media aide —NUJ eulogized Plateau governor elect

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State governor elect ,Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has appointed the Correspondent of the Sun Newspaper in charge of Plateau Mr Gyang Bere as his Special Assistant on Media.

Bere is the current Chairman, Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council.

A press statement issued and signed Tuesday by the Director of Media and Publicity Atiku Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State Hon. Yiljap Abraham said the Governor Elect also appointed a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government,a Community leader and a former local government administrator Mr Moses Nwan, mni as Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties).

The Statement added that the appointments take immediate effect.

Daily Champion gathered that the two appointments are the first since he was declared Governor Elect.

In another development, Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council expressed heartfelt gratitude to Barr. Caleb Mutfwang for appointing one of its own, a thoroughbred journalist, Mr. Gyang Bere as his Personal Assistant on Media and Public Affairs.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the council, Comrade Paul Jatau and Peter Amine, said the appointment of Mr Gyang Bere, Chairman of Correspondents Chapel of the Union in Mutfwang’s first two appointments is promising for the journalism profession in Plateau under his administration.

The statement said Journalists had always clamour for appointment of professionals into the right positions for overall development of the state.

“For starting on the right note, we are optimistic that you will continue on the same path by appointing core professionals in the remaining position particularly as it relates to the media profession for the overall interest of the state.

“The NUJ is confident that Mr Gyang Bere, Correspondent of the Sun Newspaper in Plateau, will no doubt, deliver in the assignment given to him to serve the state.

“The NUJ congratulates Mr Gyang Bere and pledged the unalloyed support of journalists in Plateau and beyond for him to succeed”, the statement added.

