Mustapha-Banana holds third annual Ogun Table Tennis Championship

Sango Ota, Ogun State will be a beehive of activities between December 20 and 21, 2021 as the city plays hosts to the third edition of the annual Banana Table Tennis Championship.

According to the organiser, Alhaji Sikiru Mustapha, the championship, which will feature players in both the veterans and cadet boys/girls categories, holds at the renowned MAO sporting hall, Sango Ota, Ogun State.

He noted that necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure the success of the championship, which will have participants from all the 20 Local Government Areas in the Gateway State.

Alhaji Mustapha, who stated that winners at the championship will go home with medals and handsome cash awards, further stressed that the annual championship, which enjoys the supports of the Ogun State Sports Council, will have officiating referees from the state sports council.

A veteran table tennis player in Ogun State and the honorary adviser on the championship, Mrs. Funmi Oyetayo, noted that the annual table tennis fiesta was being put together to showcase the state’s talented table tennis players who lacked necessary exposure, improve the skills of the participants and also ensure the discovery of talents for the country’s table tennis national teams.

She explained that plans were underway to make sure all events at the championship were COVID-19 compliant, more so that dignitaries from all walks of life were being expected to grace the championship.

For a better society