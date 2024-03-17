Muslim, Christian Youths Told To Support Government

By ISAAC OLUSESI

To reverse negative trends in the Nigerian economy and regenerate growth and development, requiring conducive mise-en-scene or milieu, Muslims and Christians ought always to put their relations on even kneels based on mutual respect with profound implications that could make the nation’s economy strong and virile, Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has said.

He cautioned that the operations of the adherents of Christianity and Islam should not become detrimental to national interest and urged Nigerians generally to eschew negative acts, learn to trust their leaders and provoke eco-friendly comments, capable of creating solutions to reach decision-making units for the proper implementation of government socio-economic policies, programmes and projects if the citizenry were to see the dawn of a new political economy.

He noted that understanding and cooperation between the two global faiths in Nigeria are a vital ground for useful discretions in the application of justice, equity and fairness, needed to advance the present administration’s efforts with the best of intention, rational and orderly, to stimulate the economy of the country on solid foundation against probable tornadoes.

Ogungbangbe, a business mogul and politician of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) extraction spoke when he hosted a group of young Muslim Ummah from Osun, youthful men and women of diverse and contrasting professional backgrounds, witty, intelligent, creative, adventurous, ebullient, tenacious, politically suave, and are natural leaders who have brought home the bacon, going by their respective submissions one after the other like in one of the high-brow, cultivated seminars. No integrity of anyone of the Muslim youths on hand hung in the balance. Neither was anyone in a huff to have made the purpose of the visit a hard nut to crack.

Responding, Ogungbangbe who’s the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at CITA Energies Limited, noted that the coincidence of the ongoing Ramadan fast and Christian Lent speaks to shared spiritual retreat akin to the backward movement of a he – goat as tactical renewal of energy for the urgent task of the survival of the nation and appealed to Nigerian youths to get rededicated to the realization of corporate goods and aspirations of the government for the betterment of everyone and not to be distracted by the needlessly diversionary politics and its pranks.

He charged the youth populace in Nigeria to internalize and reflect in their daily social, economic and political interactions, honesty and truthfulness, mutual tolerance and respect for other faiths as well as piety and charity as worthy values of the rigorous, marathon fasting and prayers, adding that the mass internalization of those values by the political leaderships in government and the governed will stand the country in good stead.

And he dwelt on charity, enjoining Nigerians irrespective of their religions to imbibe the philanthropic gestures of benevolent effects of the type of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdul-Azzeez Lawal Akande Ajagbemokeferi which reportedly reflected the Will of God Almighty and total commitment to humanity and goodness of man.

“I am literal minded and an avid reader of any subject matter, mention it! I had in the past read about the late Ajagbemokeferi, a widely acclaimed erudite religious leader of immense valuations. The venerable Islamic preacher, of my Ijesa tribe from Esa Odo in Obokun local government council area of Osun, with fame spread like prairie fire was universally reputed for his assistance to various governments in Nigeria,” Ogungbangbe quipped just as he told the visiting Muslim youths that the late Islamic preacher gave his six flats story building in Osogbo, Osun State capital to Women Commission, MAMSER, and Nigeria Immigration Service at the time when the state government, the landlord to those government departments was faced with acute dearth of office accommodation.

He asked the nation’s youths to take the helm in the scheme of things, go the whole hog by supporting the government full hearty and not running with the hare and hunting with the hand. He advised them to stir clear of any undue haste or unsettling disposition played on different variations, saying the only way to garner public confidence is through exemplary youth leadership, unarmed with hammer and tongs.

