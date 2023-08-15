MURIC hails military for rebuffing coup zealots, calls for arrest, prosecution of instigators

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the Nigerian Army for refusing to succumb to the instigation of coup zealots. The group also asked the army to expose, arrest and prosecute those inciting the army to topple President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Monday by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said: “The Nigerian Army revealed two days ago that certain persons have been goading the military to topple President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government. It further revealed that the reasons given were welfare of soldiers and the recent coup in Niger. However, the army said it rebuffed the instigation and reaffirmed its loyalty to the democractically elected government (https://www.thegeniusmedia.com.ng/2023/08/12/breaking-nigerian-military-confirms-getting-requests-to-overthrow-president-bola-tinubu/).

“We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) hereby commend the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for refusing to succumb to the instigation of coup zealots. We urge the military to expose, arrest and prosecute those inciting it to topple the legitimate administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We remind Nigerians of the advantages of civilian rule where free speech, the rule of law, respect for human rights and the promotion of human dignity are the norm. On the contrary, dictatorship, authoritarianism and brute force are the major characteristics of military rule.

“Military rule will rob Nigerians of their freedom and dehumanize them. Nobody elects soldiers who seize power. There will be no senate or House of Representatives under military rule. Every military regime is an imposition against the will of the people.

“Military rule is legalized tyranny. The army will not stomach criticism. Neither is there probity and accountability in a military regime. The worst civilian government is therefore better than the best military junta. Coup is therefore an ill wind that will blow nobody any good.

“Military rule has become paleolithic while soldiers who seize political power are not better than gangsters out to rob innocent and hardworking citizens of all the milk and honey in the land. Those who are instigating military takeover are therefore ignoramuses and the greatest enemies of the Nigerian people. They should be exposed, arrested and prosecuted.”

#NoToCoup

