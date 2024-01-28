Murder of Abuja Lady: Police arrest notorious bandit in Kaduna

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The officers of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024 arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state, in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday in Abuja

He said that the Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of N2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to be part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January, 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered N1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralized bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act. The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations.

While commending the DPO Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for the commitment and professionalism displayed in the case, he further assured that the Police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing to Nigerians a more secure society for all and sundry in our dear country, Nigeria.

. Arrest suspected kingpin of human trafficking syndicate in Lagos

Also, The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested a suspected kingpin of child trafficking and labour syndicate, after three months of intelligence gathering.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the syndicate usually brought under-aged children from the northern part of Nigeria to Lagos State for child labour and other illegal activities against children.

He said on Jan. 25, at about 5.45 p.m., a 45-year old leader of the syndicate, one Alimot Haruna of Molete Village, Ilorin, was arrested by detectives from Ijora Badia Police Division, who had monitored her movements.

“In the process, three underaged children, two females and one male, whose names could not be ascertained- between ages 7 and 12, of no fixed address, were rescued from her.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had illegally brought 42 children to Lagos State for child labour without the consent of their parents.

“It was also revealed that the suspect had been declared wanted by the Kwara State Police Command in connection with many underaged children that have disappeared, which have been linked to her syndicate,” he said.

Hundeyin further said that the Kwara State Police Command was contacted and confirmed that they have recovered some of the children, remaining only 11.

He said that on further interrogation, the suspect mentioned places she kept the other children.

“Their current custodians were contacted and they admitted having the children.

” While awaiting operatives from Kwara State Police Command Anti-Trafficking Unit to come and harmonise the case, efforts are on to rescue the remaining eight children,” he said