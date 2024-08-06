Murder in Imo: Police vow to apprehend killers of monarch’s cabinet members

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Imo state police command has set out to apprehend the killers of the cabinet members of the traditional ruler of Umucheke community in Onuimo LGA of the state and the president general

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, assured the general public, particularly the residents of the Community that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the killers of Eze Umucheke’s cabinet members are all arrested and brought to justice,

He assured that the Command’s tactical units in synergy with the other security agencies and the local vigilantes are presently combing the surrounding forests in Onuimo communities for possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

The commissioner, gave the assurance during his condolence visit to Umucheke Community together with the Sole Administrator of Onuimo LGA, Dr. Emeka Obi, representative of the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Major AI Maikarifi, Commandant NSCDC, Comdt. Mathew Ovye, and other security agencies, for an on-the-spot assessment of the heinous crime.

He strongly condemned the tragic killings of the innocent community chiefs/ leaders, describing it as a barbaric, inhuman, and senseless act of violence.

The commissioner, commiserated with the families of the bereaved and the entire Umucheke community over the unfortunate attack and killing of their loved ones and vowed that their deaths would certainly not go in vain.

He further assured that a detachment of the Command’s tactical unit would be stationed permanently at the Community to evade any further threat of attack until peace returns to the community.

However, an official statement by the command stated that preliminary findings revealed that the attack was perpetrated on Saturday, by the gunmen, numbering about six on three motorcycles.

According to the statement, residents of the Umucheke community allegedly saw the hoodlums but didn’t report them to the police or other security agencies until they perpetrated the dastardly killings and left the community.

Emphasizing the importance of community participation in the fight against violent crimes, the Commissioner, urged the residents of Onuimo and other communities in the State to continue to support the Police and other security agencies in the State by remaining security conscious and reporting any suspicious person or activity within their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600