MTN to give free Healthcare Services to Nigerians across six States

Are you a child living or a woman living in a rural area with little or no access to any form of healthcare? MTN Y`ello Doctor has returned for its third phase and offers free healthcare services to Nigerians across six states.

Y’ello Doctor is an initiative that provides primary healthcare services to women and children in communities using state-of-the-art mobile clinic trucks.

The next states who will be receiving these clinic trucks are include Lagos state, Anambra state, River state, Kano state, Gombe state and Kwara states. These trucks will be available for medical screening, diagnosis and consultations, treatment and drug prescription, and referral services.

MTN Foundation continues to support the efforts of the Federal and State Ministries of Health to improve the healthcare in Nigeria through innovative solutions. So be on the lookout for the Y’ello trucks in your city, walk in and enjoy quality healthcare service.

For a better society