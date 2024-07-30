MTN shuts down offices nationwide over attacks on its assets

Cosmas Chukwu

Telecommunication giant, MTN has announced the closure of all its offices and service centers across the country for 24 hours, starting from July 30, 2024.

This decision comes in response to a series of vandalism incidents, triggered by the disconnection of customers’ lines under the government’s NIN-SIM linkage policy.

MTN, in a statement on X, urged affected customers to utilise digital support channels for assistance during the closure.

The company has also provided a step-by-step guide for subscribers to unblock their SIMs online.

MTN reassured customers that normal operations would resume after the 24-hour period.

Recall that on Monday, a group of angry subscribers demolished the fence of an MTN office in Festac town area of Lagos, while protesting.