MTN offers subscribers data access to SME Learning Platforms

MTN Nigeria Plc, Leading technology company, has announced a new data bundle specially designed for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who desire to access free business capacity-building content but cannot afford the data required to do so.

Recognizing the benefits of knowledge and information to growing businesses and the challenge for small businesses to access these knowledge resources at scale, the telco giant has partnered with reputable organizations that already provide free focused developmental content and solutions for small businesses.

The partner organizations currently include the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the foremost non-profit organization, FATE Foundation, and Pan-Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), with more partners to join these names in due course.

The learning data plan works exclusively on websites of partner organizations, currently offering free capacity-building resources for MSMEs.

Commenting on the partnership, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, chief enterprise business officer, said “having understood the need for capacity building and the positive impact of continuous learning on MSMEs, MTN has partnered with reputable learning providers to bring learning closer to MSMEs. With these new affordable plans, data access will no longer impede learning.

She added that these partnerships are testaments to MTN’s commitment to delivering the benefits of a modern connected world to businesses.

Similarly, the Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Wale Fasanya noted that “This initiative will boost access to learning resources on the SME Digital Academy for micro and small businesses and greatly improve their chances of thriving. The businesses will also receive certificates of completion endorsed by SMEDAN.

He commended MTN and its technical partner Sapphital Learning, for making this available and pledged the commitment of SMEDAN towards educating, empowering, and elevating millions of MSMEs across the country”.

Also affirming the partnership, Adenike Adeyemi, executive director, FATE Foundation, remarked that “This partnership will enable Nigerian entrepreneurs to have fast and easy access to essential resources on the msmehub.org with tools, templates, and resources to sustain their businesses”

Noting that the partnership was coming at the appropriate time, Dr Peter Bamkole, director, Pan-Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), stated that “offering the EDC toolkit platform to SMEs will provide them with useful information, business resources and continuous learning opportunity to grow and succeed”

Business owners can activate the learning bundle via USSD and SMS by dialling *460*600# or sending Learn to 131 respectively. The bundle subscription is available to all MTN prepaid subscribers.

Customers can also check their bundle balance on *460*4*3#, *131*4# and *556#.

The bonus data is designed to deplete with use on any of the platforms. Usage is cumulative and the offer is as low as N200 with a seven-day validity.

For a better society