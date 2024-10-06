MTN Nigeria Expands Digital Offerings with Audiomack+ Music Subscription

MTN Nigeria, a leading ICT company, has partnered with Audiomack, a renowned music streaming platform, to introduce the Audiomack+ subscription program.

This strategic collaboration provides MTN subscribers with seamless access to premium Audiomack content, uninterrupted streaming, offline downloads, and exclusive features through convenient mobile payment options.

Audiomack+ offers three flexible subscription plans, enabling subscribers to discover emerging artists, underground music, and community-driven playlists. Music lovers can enjoy, Month Pass (N900/month): 30-day free trial + uninterrupted streaming, Week Pass (N400/week): Affordable weekly subscription and Day Pass (N100/day): Daily access to premium content.

“This partnership with Audiomack reinforces our commitment to delivering value-added services to our customers,” said A’isha Mumuni, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria.

“We’re excited to offer our subscribers an easy and affordable way to access premium music content, empowering them to explore new music and support their favorite artists.”

David Ponte, Audiomack Co-Founder and CMO, added, “Our partnership with MTN Nigeria brings us closer to making music accessible to everyone.

“With Audiomack+, we’re proud to offer affordable premium streaming options, providing users in Nigeria with the best music experience possible.”

To subscribe to the Audiomack+ monthly plan, text APM to 3134 or visit Audiomack+ Month Pass. Alternatively, customers can text APW to 3134 or text APD to 3134 for weekly or daily subscriptions.

Through its strategic partnership with music streaming platforms, MTN Nigeria reinforces its commitment to providing enhanced and innovative digital experiences to customers.