MTN Foundation’s Odunayo Sanya Urges Private Sector to Join Forces for Better Healthcare in Nigeria

Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of MTN Foundation, has urged stakeholders in the healthcare industry to come together to address the skills gap and improve healthcare outcomes in Nigeria. Speaking at the CLI College graduation ceremony on May 25th, 2024, where she delivered the keynote speech, Sanya emphasised the need for collective action to bridge the skills gap in the healthcare industry.

“The private sector, including individuals and institutions, must collaborate to make a meaningful impact in our communities. We need to create an environment that fosters innovation, skills development and access to quality healthcare,” Sanya said.

She commended CLI College for its commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge, saying, “I applaud CLI College for its dedication to addressing the critical need for qualified healthcare professionals in Nigeria. We need more institutions like this to accelerate progress in our healthcare sector.”

Sanya also highlighted the importance of strong institutions and policy consistency in driving economic development, saying, “Clear policies and good institution building are essential for growth and progress. We need to replicate this success in other sectors, including healthcare.”

Other stakeholders at the event also emphasised the need for collaboration and collective action to improve healthcare outcomes in Nigeria.

CLI Founder, Angela Chizea, Head of Health School, CLI College acknowledged the graduates’ dedication and emphasised the importance of education in shaping their futures. She also expressed gratitude to the college staff and supportive families who played a role in the graduates’ journeys.

“We acknowledge the critical role played by our college staff, whose tireless efforts and unwavering support have helped shape your journey. And to the families and loved ones who have supported our graduates every step of the way, we extend our heartfelt gratitude.” Mrs. Angela said.

MTN Foundation has invested in several critical intervention areas in Nigeria over the past 19 years, including national priorities like women empowerment, education and healthcare.

CLI College is a leading private career college in Nigeria offering diploma and certificate programs designed to prepare students for success in healthcare, business, technology and creative. Their focus on practical skills and flexible learning options empowers individuals to launch new careers or advance in their current fields.