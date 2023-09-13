MTN controls 50% subscriber base in Anambra – Official

MTN Nigeria Communication PLC says it controls over 50 per cent subscriber base in Anambra, with over 7,000 agents and 300 merchants as well as increasing penetration and adoption.

Mr Callima Inino, MTN General Manager, Regional Operations, East, gave the statistics on Tuesday at the just concluded Anambra Investment Summit 2023.

The summit was organised by the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA).

Inino described Anambra as a good market for the organisation to invest, especially ahead of the proposed smart mega city vision.

He said there was the need to partner and support the state government and other stakeholders to meet up with vision 2025.

“As an organisation that renders excellent services with different digital platforms and technologies, there are lots to benefit from our various platforms.

“In terms of subscriber base in Anambra, we control over 50 per cent of the market share. I can authoritatively tell you that Anambra is one of the locations we are thriving more, especially in penetration and adoption.

“We have over 7,000 agents and over 300 merchants where you accept money as a means of payment. We will nor relent in driving our services, penetration and adoption in the state, ” he said.

Inino reassured commitment of the organisation to providing quality and efficient service delivery to its numerous customers across the country.

He, however, identified vandalism of its sites, infrastructure and national assets, as well as destruction of laid fibres during construction., As some of the challenges confronting the organisation

“This is one of the reasons we are here to leverage on government partnership to ensure protection of our infrastructure as well as guarantee quality and efficient service delivery to the people.

“We believe that through continued aggressive awareness and advocacy, we will continue to ensure improved network and wide coverage for our numerous customers to enjoy,” he said.