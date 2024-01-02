Mrs Tinubu , Sanwo-Olu welcomes first baby of year 2024

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has welcomed the FCT First Baby of the year 2024 at the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) where the new child was delivered.

The first baby of the New Year, Boluwatife Johnson, arrived at exactly 12.00 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024 to the Johnson’s family.

Mrs Tinubu also welcomed all the new born babies in the hospital and blessed them with prayers, baby gifts including post-natal care products, other nutritional supplies and cash presents.

“It is my pleasure to be at this hospital on this auspicious day, Jan. 1, 2024 to welcome the first baby of the year in the FCT, this occasion has immense significance as it symbolises hope, new beginning of better days for our beloved country.

“It is a moment not only to celebrate the birth of this new beautiful baby but to also acknowledge the profound significant that each new life has on us as a society; the birth of a baby is a reminder that all that we face as humans, the circle of life, continues.

“As a mother, I am committed to enhancing an environment that nurtures and supports the wellbeing of our children in particular and the families in general in a safe and loving home with access to quality education and healthcare.”

She said such environment would ensure their physical and mental wellbeing in order to become the leaders, innovators and change makers of tomorrow.

The first lady also urged nursing mothers to take absolute care of themselves and their new babies.

“I urge nursing mothers to take adequate care of their babies, ensure that they are immunised when due, practise exclusive breastfeeding to provide them with adequate nutritious and healthy weaning food for proper brain development.

“Expectant mothers should always take antenatal and postnatal care seriously, maintain basic sanitation and hygiene at home, take it their baths and register their babies with the National Population Commission and ensure to enroll them in school at appropriate age.

“On our part, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), we are working in collaboration with UNICEF to ensure that all birth in Nigeria are duly registered in order to ensure the rights and protection of all our children.’’

Mrs Tinubu also urged women in general to do proper medical checkup, especially on HIV/AID status to avoid mother to child transmission.

“I also charge our women to take steps in knowing their HIV/AIDS status to enable them to take adequate care of themselves and protect mother to child HIV/AID, particularly for pregnant and nursing mothers.

“On this note, I welcome baby Boluwatife Johnson, the first baby of the year 2024, I congratulate the parents of the first baby of the year and all other babies born in the FCT.

“I appreciate all our health care professionals and volunteers and individuals who work tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing of our mothers and children, God bless us all. Happy New Year.”

The Chief Host of the event, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, thanked the first lady for her kind gesture.

Prof. Mahmud Raji the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NHA, also commended Mrs Tinubu and the RHI for reaching out to the new born.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first lady was accompanied by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, her Special Assistants and other dignitaries during the event.

Similarly, the Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, welcomed and presented gifts items to the first babies of the year in four Lagos General Hospitals.

Sanwo-Olu made the presentation during the 2024 Baby of the year celebration on Monday in Lagos.

She presented gift items to the first babies at Badagry General Hospital; Maternal Child Centre (MCC) Amuwo-Odofin; Ajeromi General Hospital and Apapa General Hospital.

At Ajeromi General Hospital, a boy who weighed 2.9 kilograms and delivered at 12.01 a.m by Mrs Balogun is the first baby of the year.

Also, a boy who weighed 3.6 kilograms, born at 12.04 a.m by Mrs Echo-Harry, is the first baby of the year at the Badagry General Hospital.

Similarly, the first babies of the year at the Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo-Odofin are twins delivered through Cesarean Section by Mrs Salaudeen.

The first child, a boy, weighing 3 kg, was delivered at 12.07 a.m; the second child, also a boy weighing 3.5 kg, was delivered at 12.09 a.m.

The first baby of the year at the Apapa General Hospital is a boy who weighed 2.6kg, born at 12.38 a.m by Mrs Rafiu Rachael.

Welcoming the babies at these hospitals, Sanwo-Olu said the birth of a child signifies a precious blessing, symbolising hope, new beginnings, and the resilience of life.

Sanwo-Olu noted that a child’s birth was pivotal in preserving heritage and fostering good fortune for families and society.

She commended the state government’s effort in fortifying maternal and child health policies, upgrading healthcare facilities, and ensuring accessible and affordable services.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an environment where children can thrive and access quality healthcare service.

She also encouraged residents to take advantage of the maternal and child care initiatives of the government for the well-being of their families.

Sanwo-Olu commended the dedication of healthcare workers and recognised the efforts of the hospital management and staff of the four general hospitals for meeting the health needs of residents.

Similarly, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, expressed gratitude at the joyous event celebrating the birth of the first babies of the year, saying it promotes maternal and child health across the state.

Abayomi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, highlighted the efforts made to reduce maternal, neonatal, and child mortality rates in the state.

He said this led to the establishment of 11 modern Maternal and Childcare Centres equipped with advanced facilities and skilled healthcare professionals, to ensure quality service delivery to residents.

Also, Dr Olatunde Bakare, Medical Director, Badagry General Hospital, said the hospital recorded over 3000 deliveries in the past three years, including 1350 cesarean sections.

Bakare said these births include successful deliveries of twins, triplets, and quadruplets, all with both mothers and children thriving.

He attributed the success to the hospital’s robust management of personnel and equipment, emphasising the importance of the massive infrastructure upgrade and expansion undertaken by the state government. (NAN)