Mrs Oluwafunmilola Wey: A result-driven activist on sexual and gender-based violence cases

Blessing Akorowosi

In an environment where violence against women and children is on the increase and when reported, such cases are swept under the carpet leaving the survivors in emotional distress, wallowing in quest for justice beneath their breath; the people can only pray for a firm advocate who will not be tossed nor enticed.

A fight against sexual abuse and protection of the rights of vulnerable members of society is worth more than rubies. The joy of seeing the tortured free from the grips of pain and the violent dance to the music they played resonates with a selfless activist, Mrs Blessing Oluwafunmilola Wey.

Oluwafunmilola Wey is popularly called Citizen Lola Wey, obviously because of her passion for the protection of citizens’ rights and quick response to Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) matters.

She is the founder and executive director of Eco Center for Transformation and Empowerment Initiative (ECTEI), a non-governmental organisation that promotes and defends the rights of the vulnerable (children, youth, women of all ages, the sick, persons with disabilities and the elderly); organises vocational trainings; enhances learning through educational competitions; conducts body screening and health awareness. In addition, ECTEI expores climate change for a safer environment with its head office in Osogbo, Osun State.

Standing on her core values of equality, anti-discrimination, social justice and collective action towards youth, women and community empowerment for the attainment of a balanced and safe society; Lola Wey is the Osun State Coordinator of Centre for Anti Corruption and Open Leadership and Director, Women Programmes and Social Intervention as well as Adjutant General, Peace Makers Women Guide.

The unrelenting human rights activist has partnered with several NGOs, ministries, government agencies, media outfits, security agencies, communities and religious organisations to further expand advocacy on the elimination of female genital mutilation, sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

Citizen Lola Wey is well known for successes in cases involving mistreatment of women and children. For over ten years, her involvement in multi-sectoral dimensions has ensured that matters related to Sexual and Gender Based Violence are effectively attended to with an intense follow up. Her prompt and fervent response earns her accolades in Osun State and Nigeria at large.

Her organisation, ECTEI has successfully prosecuted cases and got remarkable judgments. In 2023, over twenty cases were handled and the legal proceedings of some of these cases are still ongoing in various courts in Osun State.

Her interventions on SGBV issues have exposed some prominent personalities who indulge in molestation and violation of women and children. Some of the cases she has pursued include – that of a Prophet in Ido Osun, Osun State allegedly involved in sexual exploitation, deceit and human trafficking of church members; a teacher who fled after raping and impregnating female student in Osun; a coach that defiled his two daughters and raped a female athlete in Lagos; Retired Osun judge accused of domestic violence and maltreatment of his two wives; teenage girl forced into marriage by her parents; an electrician who raped a 3-year-old girl.

The passionate advocate does not stop at ensuring that justice is served, she goes further to empower the survivors by creating an effective support system for them to improve their general state. She restores their hope and encourages them to speak up against abuse rather than harbour the perpetrators.

Mrs Wey also takes the message of zero tolerance for SGBV to communities, religious organisations, schools and government institutions; creating awareness and sensitising them to desist from such detestable acts as well as expose them if such is observed.

Her awareness campaigns across the state and nation, with workshops and dialogue platforms involving stakeholders, have extensively yielded positive results as they helped in improving age-long mindset on cultural norms for an inclusive and moral society.

The exploits of Citizen Wey in influencing policies that pertain to gender based violence and protection of children is applaudable. She joined other stakeholders during the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPPL) in Osun State. She has strongly engaged with lawmakers and government officials, advocating for stricter laws against gender-based violence, improved access to justice for survivors, and the integration of comprehensive sex education into school curricula. 16 days of activism against gender-based violence programme was recently carried out by her in Osun State.

In recognition of her selfless and amazing works to humanity, Mrs Oluwafunmilola Wey was honoured by the World Safety Organisation as an honorary member of the organisation. She received the award of the most supportive activist in the strengthening of NGOs response to Sexual and Gender-based violence in Osun State by Center for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) Lagos and another one by Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), an award for her outstanding contribution on GBV matters in Osun State.

Wey’s enthusiasm for social justice and notable feat in the advocacy of the protection of women and children’ rights, would easily make one think she has an educational background in law. Surprisingly, Lola Wey holds a Higher National Diploma from the department of Business Administration at the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi.

She also has an Executive Diploma in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations as well as a Certificate from Training for Transformation Institute, Kleinmond, Cape Town, South Africa.

Her vigour, resilience and compassion for humanity has paved way for the liberation and transformation of several women and children caught in the web of maltreatment. Mrs Oluwafunmilola Wey is indeed a blessing to her generation and a voice for the helpless.