Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo quest for Nat’l Development- Samson

In the Quest for National Development. (RAIN GROUP) Coordinator, Prince Adewale Samson, said, they are going to hold Ministers, Governors and LGA Chairmen of various States responsible if President Tinubu fails in his development programs and Agenda. he said the market men and women must do their best to Eradicate Poverty in their community because they are the ones closer to the masses.

During the week in a program organized by his Group Re-Awaken Initiative of Nigeria. (RAIN), the program got the attention of Market men and Women who started singing Yoruba songs in the name of iya-Lojo tinubu and the popular Mandate songs after the Coordinator for RAIN GROUP, Samson, finished reading his speech on the effect on market Men and Women’s participation in Tinubu’s government will boost Nigeria economy.

Samson, in his speech signed by his Media Aide. Dr. Smart Ofonyiri said the effect of Trade and Commerce on Investment, and Technology transfer can help Nigeria’s Economic Growth by boosting Job creation, increasing domestic added value and reducing the price of goods that Nigerians buy along the way. The most untapped but most important Sub-Sector of the economy which is economically valuable spells more jobs, higher earnings, better products, less inflation and economic buoyancy. This is exactly where Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo’s (Iya-loja General) experience plays a great role. Her antecedents, wealth of experience, brevity, hand work and consistency in this sub-sector holds up the sky to the extent that Nigerian traders, market Men and Women can be free to do greater work. So far, her role as Iya-loja General is rapidly bringing more innovations and improved business in Nigeria’s various markets.

Samson said, that Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has shown that commerce and trade involve the exchange of goods and services for profit putting consumer protection into consideration. We commend her various reforms in Nigeria’s major markets we want her to continue and not relent in it, though we know it is not an easy task for the father Mr. President to succeed she must engage experts to support in these areas,

RAIN Boss said they are aware of her advocacy, campaign and crusade against Sexual and Gender-based violence in the recent post has again revealed her relentless efforts to the sustenance of the dignity of womanhood. We commend her for the various programs she has brought to bear for reducing and ameliorating the suffering of the downtrodden. Other leaders in various capacities and spheres of endeavor should emulate the great strands so far.

On our own, we earnestly advise that she should use her highly esteemed office to contribute in no small measure to the sustainable economic development programs of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kasim Shettima. She should also engage in the crusade to achieve a high level of economic development through transforming the un-organized Sub-Sector which is capable of reducing poverty by providing food security, increased Agricultural and industrial exports, increased per capita income and consumption but will also bring about an improved and healthy workforce.

While ending his speech, Samson said this is not a political gathering, but for those that want Mr. President to succeed for the betterment of our kids and children to benefit from all the lofty programs, we are very aware that things are tough for all of us including me speaking, but we just have to keep engaging the government with solutions and ideas that can quicken rapid developments, I want us all to see ourselves as brothers and sisters, this is not APC Group or PDP, LP. We are now together because no APC buys fuel or food cheaper in a special market, we all go to the same market. Samson said.

