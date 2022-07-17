MPC: Emefiele harps on advance understanding of digitalisation

COMFORT EKELEME

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said that Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members must embrace themselves with an advanced level understanding of the interplay of digitalisation with monetary policy objectives, targets, and tools.

Emefiele noted this will help to ensure the relevance of monetary policy and the role of monetary authorities in the new digital world,

The CBN governor who spoke weekend in Lagos at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Strategic Retreat however stated that the MPC will chart a new course for an improved monetary policy and Central Bank that will provide direction for monetary policy in Nigeria.

Themed, “Monetary Policy Implementation in a Digitally-Evolving Developing Economy’’, Emefiele commended the choice of the theme, saying that technology and innovation was playing a major role in output growth and economic development in Nigeria.

He stressed to need to explore new ways of adapting monetary policy tools toward improving the contribution of technology and innovations to the growth equation.

According to him, the monetary policy had been severely challenged, as its policy space narrowed significantly, in some cases, paradoxically and necessitating the need to rethink monetary policy in the context of emerging challenges and economic transformation.

“I, therefore, commend our choice of the theme of this retreat ‘Monetary Policy Implementation in a Digitally-Evolving Developing Economy. The evolution of FinTechs, Cryptocurrencies, Digital Payments, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, have changed the functioning of the financial and banking sectors, both globally and domestically,” Emefiele said.

Speaking further, the CBN boss noted that innovations come with a lot of risks and uncertainties for the sectors, they also have many benefits for positive economic transformation, particularly, financial inclusion which has been the principal catalyst for inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and employment generation.

He said that the apex bank had championed the financial inclusion principle to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the recent launch of the eNaira.

According to him, since its launch, a large unbanked populace had been captured into the formal sectors, saying that it had also improved monetary policy efficiency and positive impact on the better standard of living for the population.

Emefiele said that the central banking and monetary policy relevance in the digital ecosystem was sometimes challenged as the regulatory oversight functions were largely eroded or weakened by the impotency of traditional tools in carrying out those functions.

Emefiele said that the purpose of the retreat was to conduct a self-appraisal of the committee’s performance for four years after the last retreat was held and brainstorm new methods of addressing the increasing challenges confronting monetary policy formulation and implementation in Nigeria.

“First is that the purpose of this is to conduct a self-appraisal to tell ourselves how have we performed in the light of the challenges that confronted us in the last three to four years after we held the last retreat.

“How have we performed in the implementation of some of those decisions we reached that retreat and then we begin to tell ourselves again, if we haven’t done well, what are we supposed to do going forward to chart a new course for monetary policy’’, he said