MOUN condemns brutal murder of member in Ekiti, demands justice

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The National President of the Motorcycle Operators Union of Nigeria (MOUN), Sotayo Olusola Rasak, has condemned the killing of a middle-aged man, a member of the union, by unknown gunmen in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

The victim, who was a ticket issuer to commercial motorcyclists around Okesa roundabout area of the state was shot dead by the gunmen on Tuesday.

Rasak, in a statement at the MOUN National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday, described the incident as “brutal and senseless” and called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to investigate the matter thoroughly.

He equally urged the Federal government to ensure that justice is served on the incident, while demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book and ensure the safety of motorcycle operators across the country.

Rasak, who lamented that such killing of commercial motorcycle riders is recurring in the country, expressed concern that people may shun the business of motorcycle riding as a result.

According to him, Such development may affect the nation’s economy negatively.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police and the federal government to swiftly swing into action by carrying out an investigation on this issue. The perpetrators of this heinous act must not go unpunished”, Rasak said in the statement.

“The killing of okada riders in different parts of the country is rampant, and the government should investigate it. These riders have families to cater for, and killing them is putting their families in serious agony.

The MOUN boss contended that the lives of motorcycle riders matter and they must be treated with honor and respect.

“The incident has sparked outrage among motorcycle operators in Ekiti state, as well as members of our union. We are demanding justice for our slain colleague.

The President also commiserated with the family of the deceased and promised that the union would support them in this difficult time.