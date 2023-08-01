Mouka Pillows Certified as Ergonomically Complaint, of Global Standards

Mouka’s range of quality pillows, with over six decades of high standards, have been certified for use for a good night’s sleep to safeguard health and wellbeing.

This was the recommendation by Dr. Onigbinde Ayodele Teslim, President of the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT), and Dr. Nnenna Chigbo, PT., the President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), who advised that Mouka’s pillows are ergonomically compliant and made to international standards.

They stated that the company’s pillow portfolio has been tested and trusted, to help prevent neck pain and maintain spine alignment.

Dr. Nnenna Chigbo, PT., the President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), encouraged Nigerians to maintain a healthy sleep culture with quality sleep solutions like Mouka’s products, and that pillows can determine how well one sleeps, as the body needs to align properly on them.

While highlighting the benefits of using a good quality pillow, Dr. Nnenna also highlighted the fact that specific cells that help fight infection in the body increase significantly during healthy sleep.

In the same vein, Dr. Teslim stipulated that the right choice of pillows should be used as a comfortable headrest to avoid interruption during sleep.

According to him, the NAOMT strongly recommends Mouka’s pillows because they meet the required standard for better sleep and the resultant health benefits. He also recommends replacing pillows every 1 to 2 years as old products past their prime can contribute to allergic reactions, skin breakouts, and sore muscles.

“This is important because once the pillow cannot support you, the posture of the neck is affected and could cause undue strain on musculoskeletal structures in that region,” he enthused.

According to him, an old pillow can accumulate allergens like dust mites, fungus, mold, and pet dander, and for some consumers, sleeping near those allergens can cause a runny or stuffy nose, itchy skin, and irritated eyes that may impact sleep quality.

“Replacing your pillows frequently or investing in a pillow designed to be antimicrobial and breathable like Mouka pillows may help prevent pillow-related allergies,” the NAOMT President stated.

Mouka has an assortment of pillows, including the Crown Anti-Allergy Pillow, the Bio Pillow, made with groundbreaking biocrystal technology, and the Royal Memory Foam Pillow for consumers’ satisfaction.