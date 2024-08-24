Mouka Partners Lagos Food Bank Donates Dreamtime Mattresses to Vulnerable Children

Mouka, the market leader in Nigeria’s sleep industry, has partnered with the Lagos Food Bank, a non-profit organization, for its Nutritious Meal Intervention for Vulnerable Mothers and Children (NUMEPLAN) program, an initiative set to significantly improve the lives of these vulnerable groups.

Lagos Food Bank is a privately run non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of malnutrition through targeted programs that seek to improve the nutrition/food intake of pregnant women and their infants who are not able to get the required nutrient during pregnancy and breastfeeding of their babies.

Mouka has a long-standing tradition of social responsibility. Over the years, it has partnered with the government, several NGOs, and allied organisations to provide comfort and succor to the less privileged in society.

When asked about the rationale behind this partnership, Mouka’s Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Yemisi Obadina, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians. She said, “At Mouka, the comfort and health of Nigerians is our top priority. From our wide range of world-class sleep products to unparalleled service delivery, we are dedicated to our mission of adding comfort to the lives of Nigerians. Our commitment extends beyond our paying consumers to the vulnerable in society. We have 5 CSR pillars, which we invest significantly in annually, one of which is comfort for children. This partnership is a testament to our belief that a child’s wellbeing is significantly influenced by quality nutrition and sleep, areas where Mouka can make a difference.”

Mouka donated 50 of its Dreamtime mattresses to this cause. Mouka’s Dreamtime mattress is specially designed with children in mind. Its water-resistant yet breathable cover prevents water from soaking the foam core while still keeping the child’s body cool and comfortable through the night. It is also made with the right density of foam for children and is available in attractive designs for boys and girls.

This year alone, Mouka has positively impacted society by providing business grants to entrepreneurs in partnership with Herconomy, Nigeria’s first Fintech company for women dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs and professionals through Financial Services, Capacity Building, Community, and Opportunities. Similarly, it partnered with various state governments to welcome the first babies born in public hospitals nationwide with generous donations of its products and other baby items.

Mouka was founded in 1959 and is a proud member of Dolidol International Group, with a head office in Morocco. Among its latest innovations is the new Wellbeing Regal Plus mattress, which comes with a pillow top and an orthopaedic core to provide support for the lower back for better posture and pain relief.