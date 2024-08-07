Motorcycle snatchers kill two in Ondo community

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Suspected Motorcycle snatchers have reportedly killed two Okada riders in separate incidents in Akoko Communities of Ondo State.

It was learnt that a 28-year-old, Dada Jatto, a popular Okada rider in Iyani, who was one of the victims, was said to have been reportedly missing for the past three days.

Upon the efforts of the search party, his mutilated body and the damaged phone was discovered on Tuesday without his motor bike at a spot very close to Arigidi along Oke-Agbe road.

The second incident was said to have involved an Hausa Okada rider whose assailant lured into a hide-out between Ikare and Arigidi using sledge hammer to smash his head.

Before his death in an undisclosed hospital, he managed to describe his assailant and the snatcher of his motorbike.

According to the report, luck, however, ran against his assailant as vigilant security agents arrested him with the bike at Akunu Akoko, a border town of Kogi State.

Meanwhile, residents of Iyani-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government have been thrown into serious mourning over the untimely death of late Dada Jatto, the father of two, who they described as highly diligent and hardworking young man.

Police sources said the two incidents have not been officially reported, but residents in the communities have been discussing the tragedy in hushed tone, calling for the arrest of the perpetrators.

