Motorcycle crushing continues until zero level of no commercial motorcycle in FCC is archived – DRTS

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have reiterated its commitment to ensuring it achieves zero level of commercial motorcycle operations in Federal Capital City, FCC.

Leading the team, in collaboration with other relevant FCT agencies and different security agencies in crushing over 250 motorcycles that were seized for various traffic offenses, the Director, of the Federal Capital Territory Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abdulateef Bello, stressed that the exercise would not stop untill the administration achieve zero level of no commercial motorcycle in FCC, and urged those that are investing in motorcycle to have a rethink.

According to the DRT boss, “This is the continuation of our enforcement,it is aimed at stamping out the activities of commercial motor cycles in FCC,

“The administration is seriously committed in ensuring that commercial motor cycles are stopped in FCC .

“We will advise those that are still investing in this type of business to have a rethink because this is an exercise that would not stop untill we achieve zero level of commercial motor cycles in FCC.

“The exercise today covers Lugbe, part of Apo and Galadimawa,as of last week we were in Lugbe and Durumi and we will continue untill we achieve our aim of not having any commercial motor cycles in FCC”.

He said, “We are crushing over 250 motor cycles but more are still coming in for crushing activities.

“We are not completely against commercial motor cycles because they cover the last mile but they are suppose to operate within the suburb not within the FCC.

“But now the infraction is quite high, facilitating criminalities and riding against traffic etc. Those that are buying and investing should have a rethink”.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, reiterated the commitment of the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, in working till the last day in the office and leaving a legacy of a clean and beautiful city behind.

“For now people can see clearly that those in Galadimawa, what those in area 1 have seen, those in Durumi have seen and some parts of AYA have seen and those in Kubwa will soon be getting their own, that is why we are crushing them in their presence, it is very clear that the Minister of FCT Malam Muhammad Bello will work till the last day in the office and work will go on until last day in the office .

“The DRTS has shown commitment here today, that the work will continue even when the Minister is gone. The other Departments Security Services, AEPB are all keen in carrying out the enforcement so those who thought the elections are over and that the country is in transition and that everyone will sleep and not keep the city clean for the incoming government they have lost the script” .

He also urged those investing in motorcycle, stop or continue to waste funds.

“If you are doing the business there are other areas you can do the business in the suburbs, but lneighbouring districts, Airport road,Kubwa axis, those areas are not allowed so take your business somewhere else, if you are in those areas the DRTS will come and seize your motorcycle and crush it, he warned.