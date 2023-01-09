Champion Newspapers Limited
Mother of 5 beaten to death over loaf of bread

By Peter
PATIENCE OGBO

 

One Ada  Ogochukwu Anene a mother of five  from Umuokpu village Awka  said to be married to  one Mr Ndubisi Wilson Uwadiegwu from Enugu State  has died as a result of domestic violence  .

it was gathered that her husband allegedly beat her to death over a loaf of bread  she bought for her children.

A source said her “killer” husband  is planning to bury her without informing her family.

The source said ” Ogo was blessed with five children, 4 boys and a girl. The first son who is 14 years of age said that their father used mirror 🪞 and beat their mom because their mom asked him to buy bread 🍞 for them and he said he had no money. So when their mom used her money and got one loaf of bread, the father went to the kitchen and finished the whole bread and when asked him why he finished the whole bread without keeping any for the children, he started beating her leading to her death.😭

Ogochukwu Anene was the senior prefect of Amenyi girls second school 2000 set. Please share this post to reach those that can help the family get justice coz Wilson is acting as if nothing happened. Please Ndi Awka umunnem

Old girls association of GSSA

OGOCHUKWU needs justice”. The source said.

 

 

