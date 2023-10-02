Mother-In-Law’s Death: The show of love by Deltans is overwhelming, says Onyeme

DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, has described the show of love for his family as a result of the demise of his mother-in-law, Ezinne Gold Obinnaya Egege as overwhelming.

The deputy governor spoke on Monday when the Ijaw Political Class led by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor paid him a condolence visit at his residence in Asaba.

According to Onyeme, from the day his mother-in-law passed on, Deltans and well-wishers from within and the diaspora have visited to condole with him and his family.

He thanked the Ijaw nation, in particular for the visit, stating that it was a thing of joy that the Ijaw people and all Deltans are working to ensure that the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration succeeded in delivering the M.O.R.E. Agenda.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Deltans for assuring him that they would be with him at Abia State where the burial ceremony would take place on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Earlier, Rt. Hon. Guwor who spoke through Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, had told the deputy governor that they were in his residence to commiserate with him and his family on the death of his mother-in-law, Ezinne Gold Obinnaya Egege.

“The Ndokwas and Ijaws have a similar history, apart from other historical ties, the Ijaws and Ndokwa were in Warri Province.

“When we heard that you lost your mother-in-law, we, the Ijaw Political Class, the people who are representing our people from Ijaw said that it is important that we commiserate with you and members of your family.

“We have come to condole with you and to assure you that we will attend the burial ceremony; we are here to support you both physically and with our resources.

“It is our prayers that after now, we will be more regular with you, to celebrate achievements.”

Some of those who were with the Speaker include Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Chief J T. Government, Barr. Lyna Ochulor, Chief Emman Amgbaduba, among others.

In a related development, a political leader, Rear Admiral Mike Onah, (rtd), OON, mni, has said that Deltans were identifying with the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, in their large numbers as a result of the loss of his mother-in-law, Ezinne Gold Obinnaya Egege because of his large heart.

Speaking when he visited Sir Onyeme on Monday at his residence in Asaba, Rear Admiral Onah stated that “Sir Onyeme is a good man, so, it is expected that people will commiserate with him in their large numbers.”

He disclosed that as a father, he was at the deputy governor’s residence to find out the level of preparation for the burial.

“Your Excellency, it is a few days to the burial and we are here to find out the level of preparedness for the burial of your mother-in-law,” he said.

Onah prayed for the deputy governor and his family.

The deputy governor said that it was surprising that Rear Admiral Onah made the visit official despite identifying with him from the day that his mother-in-law passed on.

Onyeme thanked Onah and other prominent Nigerians for commiserating with him and urged them to join him at Abia State on Friday, October 6, when the deceased would be laid to rest.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng