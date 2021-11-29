Mother, child, burnt to death in tanker explosion

A mother and her child were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday at Lafenwa, Abeokuta, when a petrol-laden tanker exploded and went up in flames.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

This happened just as seven persons were killed in auto crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday in an accident involving two vehicles and in Anambra State.

The FRSC Sector Commander Umar said the tanker driver was manoeuvring through bad portions of the road when the vehicle fell on its side.

He said also that the FRSC, the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Fire Service were on ground, adding that injured victims were taken to the hospital.

“The two deceased were burnt beyond recognition. An angry mob who threw stones at security agents at the scene also destroyed a Fire engine.

“The police were able to calm the situation and few of the hoodlums were arrested,’’ Umar said.

The spokesman of the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, had earlier confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Akinbiyi said the tanker went up in flames because of the uncooperative attitude of people around the incident who were scooping fuel and engaging in other unwholesome acts which sparked the fire.

He said the tanker had an axle problem and overturned at about 4:45 a.m. while making its way around Lafenwa, spilling its content on the road.

He advised the general public to vacate the area, saying that TRACE, the police, the FRSC and the Fire Service were all on ground to put the situation under control.

NAN reports that several shops in the area were also destroyed by the fire.

Ogun Command of the FRSC said the accident involving two vehicles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway occurred at Ogere, near Sapade in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ota, said one other person sustained injuries in the incident.

Umar explained that five persons were involved in the accident between a Nissan car with Registration Number, GH 597 LND and a Mack truck marked SMK 499 XU.

“The survivors are receiving treatment at a hospital here in Ogun State, while two of the dead were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

“Efforts are on-going to extricate the third deceased from the wreckage,’’ he said.

He blamed the accident on route violation and excessive speeding and cautioned motorists against violating traffic rules and regulations.

Umar also commiserated with families of the victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogere Command in Ogun State for additional information about the crash.

In Anambra accident, a boy and three others died.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident involving three vehicles on the Ihiala-Onitsha Road on Sunday, claimed the lives of a male child and three adults.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident which occurred at about 3:06 p.m., could be attributed to loss of control due to overspeeding and brake failure.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Trailer with no registration number and two Nissan commercial buses with registration number AAH 836 ZV, and AWK 278 YD, respectively.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Trailer, on sighting a police checkpoint, matched his brake which failed him and he rammed into the two buses being checked by the policemen in front of him.

“Sixteen persons were involved in the crash – seven male adults, seven female adults, a male child, and a female child – 12 of them sustained injuries.

“The victims who were passengers in the buses were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, for treatment and four persons – a male child, two male adults, and a female adult, were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and their corpses have been deposited in the hospital’s Mortuary by the FRSC rescue team,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid brake failure and maintain a safe speed limit.

