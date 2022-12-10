Champion Newspapers Limited
Morocco beat Portugal to reach historic World Cup semi-final

By Peter
Morocco has made history as the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final stage at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco beat one of the tournament’s favourites, Portugal, 1-0 to emerge victorious.

Youssef En Nesyri had scored the only goal for Morocco in the dying minutes of the first half of the quarter-final match at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Morrocan national team had earlier stunned another tournament’s favourites, Spain, in the Round of 16 stages.

 

 

