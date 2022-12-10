Morocco beat Portugal to reach historic World Cup semi-final FootballSports By Peter On Dec 10, 2022 7 Share Morocco has made history as the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final stage at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Morocco beat one of the tournament’s favourites, Portugal, 1-0 to emerge victorious. Youssef En Nesyri had scored the only goal for Morocco in the dying minutes of the first half of the quarter-final match at Al Thumama Stadium. The Morrocan national team had earlier stunned another tournament’s favourites, Spain, in the Round of 16 stages. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading 2022 Fifa World CupChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsLatest sportsMorocco beat Portugal to reach historic World Cup semi-final 7 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
