More troubles for Ebonyi PDP as governorship aspirant dumps party, accuses NWC of appointing APC members into state caretaker c’ttees

More trouble for Ebonyi PDP as governorship aspirant quits; blames NWC for appointing APC members into state Caretaker committee.

—- laments that PDP is fast sinking

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

The implosion of the Ebonyi Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has continued as a former governorship aspirant, Rt Hon Christian Usulor resigned his membership of the Party.

The three term former Member

of Ebonyi State Assembly, who represented Ezza South State Constituency between 2011 to 2023, announced his resignation in a letter dated June 8, 2024 to his ward Chairman.

The party has been in serious crisis which affected its chances during the 2023 general election.

After the election, many chieftains of the party, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, as peace was being expected in the party, the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party, appointed a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party.

This caused fresh crisis in the party with many bigwigs angrily rejecting the decision and threatening to dump the party

Usulor in the letter said the decision to quit the PDP was due to the crisis which led to factionalisation of the party.

He recalled that he had last month issued a one week ultimatum to the national leadership of the party to wade into the crisis and correct the anomalies in the state chapter of the party which were not heeded.

According to him, the national leadership had worsened the crisis in the party by appointing known Members of other political parties into the state caretaker committee, a decision that did not go down well with stakeholders of the party in the state.

He said he took the decision to resign from the Party after due consultation with his followers, supporters, and well-wishers.

The former Lawmaker said it will serve no meaningful political interest for himself, political associates and supporters to hold further the membership of the PDP which is fast sinking.

“As an individual, I have made my modest contribution by working for the growth and development of PDP”, he said.

The party, he also noted, has equally contributed positively towards the growth of his political fortunes culminating in his representing his constituency for three terms at the state assembly under the banner of the party.

“That is something I will always cherish. I do hope that this my resignation will be accepted in good faith by you and other members of the Party”,

“I will remain forever grateful to the party and her Leaders from the ward, LGA, state, zonal to National level but it is time to quit”, he said.

Mr Usulor, son of Late Senator Usulor, further noted that his resignation will enable him explore other options that may accommodate his political aspirations and that of his associates and teeming supporters.

On his future political plans, the former Lawmaker noted that he will make his decision known in future after due consultation with his immediate family, political followers and associates. Ends