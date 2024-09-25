More trouble for Nnamdi Kanu as trial judge Binta Nyako recuses self from case

Nnamdi Kanu,the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, insisted that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja should recuse herself from his trial.

Kanu who spoke from the dock at the resumed proceeding in the seven-count terrorism charge the FG preferred against him, took up his fate in his hands and insisted that the supreme Court’s orders concerning his trial must be obeyed by the lower court.

His lawyer, Mr. Alloy Ejimakor was trying to persuade the court to suspend the trial on the basis that his client was denied the opportunity to prepare his defence but Kanu sprang up from his seat and asked him to sit down.

“Sit down! I say you should sit down!” Kanu bellowed from the dock.

Continuing, he said: “My lord, I have no confidence in this court anymore and I ask you to recuse yourself because you did not abide by the decision of the Supreme Court.

“I can understand it if the DSS refuses to obey a court order, but for this court to refuse to obey an order of the Supreme Court is regrettable”.

Insisting further, he said “I am asking you to recuse yourself from this case,” .

Consequently, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, urged the court to ignore Kanu’s position, insisting that the Supreme Court directed that he should be tried on the pending seven-count charge.

“The Justices ordered this court to proceed with the hearing of the charge against the defendant. My lord, you should not recuse yourself on the basis of this mere observation which does not have anything to do with the Supreme Court. It is an incompetent observation. We urge this court to proceed with the hearing,” FG’s lawyer submitted.

Not deterred, Kanu, rose again from the dock, waving a copy of what he described as the subsisting judgement of the Supreme Court.

He read a portion where the apex court held that actions of the trial court in the matter “rendered the impartiality of the judge suspect.”

“But my lord, you know that I love you. It is just that this court is allowing the prosecution to railroad me into a trial that is at variance with every provision of the Constitution,” Kanu added.

Justice Nyarko thereafter expressed her dissatisfaction with the development, and said she was not willing to continue with the case.

“I hereby recuse myself and remit the case file back to the Chief Judge,” she held.

The court had earlier okayed FG’s request to shield the identities of witnesses billed to testify in the matter.

It will be recalled that Kanu was first arrested in Lagos on October 14, 2015, upon his return to the country from the United Kingdom, UK.

Justice Nyako had on April 25, 2017, granted him bail on health grounds, after he had spent about 18 months in detention.

Upon the perfection of the bail conditions, he was on April 28, 2017, released from the Kuje prison.

However, midway into the trial, the IPOB leader escaped from the country after soldiers invaded his country home at Afara Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, an operation that led to the death of some of his followers.

Kanu was later re-arrested in Kenya on June 19, 2021 and extraordinarily extradited back to the country by security agents on June 27, 2021.

Following the development, the trial court, on June 29, 2021, remanded him in custody of DSS, where he has remained till date.

On April 8, 2022, the court struck out eight out of the 15-count charges that FG preferred against him on the premise that they lacked substance.

Likewise, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu’s immediate release from detention even as it quashed the charge against him.

Dissatisfied with the decision, FG took the matter before the Supreme Court, even as it persuaded the appellate court to suspend the execution of the judgement, pending the determination of its appeal.

While deciding the appeal, the Supreme Court, on December 15, 2023, vacated the judgement of the appellate court and gave FG the nod to try the IPOB leader on the subsisting seven-count charges.

Many appeals have been made by Ohanaeze and other Pro- Igbo politicians and groups to the presidency to free him but none has yielded fruits yet.

