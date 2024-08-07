More LP, PDP, YPP, APGA members defect to APC in Abia as Kalu continues tour of constituency wards

The fold of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State has continued to increase as members of other political parties, yesterday announced their defection to the ruling party.

At the last count, over 500 persons from the ruling Labour Party (LP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Young People’s Party (YPP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have joined the party in Bende Federal Constituency of the State.

The people formally announced their defection to APC on Tuesday following the visit of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to various wards of the constituency.

Recall that Kalu who represents the constituency in the national assembly had on Saturday, August 3, 2024 commenced the tour of 13 electoral wards to show gratitude and also ascertain more of their immediate needs.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Livinus Nwabughiogu stated that so far, the deputy speaker has visited 5 wards covering Item Ward A, B, C; Ugwueke/Ezeukwu and Itumbauzo Wards where he welcomed into APC more than 400 people.

Kalu’s visit to Alayi Ward in the constituency Monday evening, also recorded the defection of over 100 persons from PDP, APGA, LP and YPP to APC.

Amongst those who defected were former PDP councillors from Alayi Ward A, Hon. Enoch Elekwa and Hon. Chukwu Udensi.

Others were former LP ward chairman, Hon. Jonah Chukwu; YPP ward vice chairman, Ekeoma Sylvester Eze and former APGA local government chairman, Ndubuisi Sunday Agu.

Similarly, more than 100 persons publicly announced their defection from the PDP and other political parties to APC when Kalu visited Umuhu Ezechi Ward on Tuesday.

Speaking during the tour, a forrmer Commissioner and Bende local government chairman who handed over to Kalu as a council chairman 22 years ago, Paul Chikezie Mba, Ph.D said that the performance of the deputy speaker as a parliamentarian attracted them to APC.

Mba, a grassroot politician who had served in different ministries as a commissioner at various times in Abia State government also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law.

Lauding Kalu for attracting many projects to the ward, he promised massive support for APC in the ward.

Mba said: “I have looked at the efforts you’ve made. Within one year, you’ve overwhelmed Bende, Abia State and beyond. I have been a commissioner of education, lands and survey in Abia State.

“Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu overwhelmed my imagination. I know he is very intelligent. He has attracted so many roads, solar powered energy for light, boreholes, rehabilitation and building of schools, health centres and so on. So many people have gained employment through him. He sent people abroad to learn one trade or another. He has exceeded my expectations. I tell him, what he’s doing is right and I want to support him.

“I handed over to him as local government chairman. From day one, he looked so vibrant. I have never had any doubt about him.

“Over hundred people registered for APC in this ward on Friday. Another batch came out today. You can see the tumultuous crowd

“The things you’ve done well. You’re a tough man, we are praying for you. May God bless you. I came to you and told you I will join you because of your performance. God is going to use you to clean up our community. We are just scratching the surface. We will sweep Umuhu Ezechi for you soon. I see the great sons of our land that accompanied you to Umuhu. The former speakers of the State House of Assembly and so on.

“We are returning more votes for you. You’re a man of strength and character. You started by talking about Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) and move ahead with South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill. May God bless you, your colleagues in National Assembly and our President.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker who received the people and handed them a bunch of broom as APC’s symbol said he was in Umuhu Ezechi to show gratitude to the people for voting him in the 2023 general election.

He urged the people to continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who graciously signed the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill recently.

Kalu added that the commission will create employment for the people and also meet the infrastructural needs of the people.

The Deputy Speaker who was welcomed by the people with traditional dances later distributed bags of rice, fertilizers and cash donations to the youth, women and men’s groups in the area.

Also on his visit to Ozuitem ward, over 100 persons from LP, PDP, APGA and YPP also defected to APC and were received by the deputy speaker who handed them a bunch of broom as APC’s symbol.

Notable amongst them were Arc. (Chief) John Ihueze and Sunday Kalu Iroham who were hitherto chieftains of PDP; Adighije Okoronkwo from APGA and others from YPP.

Welcomed earlier by different dancing groups of youth and women, Kalu who told the crowd he was in Ozuitem to appreciate the people for their support in the last general election also distributed bags of rice and fertilizers with cash gifts to support them in agriculture.

He urged the people to continue supporting President Tinubu and the APC government, assuring them of more dividends of democracy.

Livinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

