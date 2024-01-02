More Health Workers for recruitment in Ondo, says Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has joined the annual prayer session organized by the Civil Servants of the state to herald the new working year.

At the event, he promised to pay all outstanding entitlements of workers while ensuring the recruitment of health workers despite the lean resources of the State

Aiyedatiwa, who thanked the public servants in the state for their cooperation, also hailed the labour unions for their support for government, promising that priority will be given to the welfare of the workers in the State.

The Governor promised prompt payment of salaries, promotion, regular elevation, payment of inherited salary arrears, training and retraining, provision of working tools among other things that will engender an efficient 21st century Civil Service.

He said: “We will forge ahead with the approval already given for the recruitment of health workers as a way of strengthening the health sector while filling of vacancies will be done on regular basis as need arises.

The Governor urged civil servants to face their work diligently and shun partisan politics as the people of the State prepare for another Governorship election, adding that politicians should also desist from treating the election as a do or die affairs.

He said: “This is an election year; let everyone know that the peace of the State is not negotiable and election is not a do or die affair”, promising to open up the State for investors to come and invest their resources for the progress of the State.

The Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, commended the Governor for the continuous support in all areas pertaining to issues affecting public servants in the State.

The HoS unequivocally passed a vote of confidence on Governor Aiyedatiwa as being worker-friendly especially in the areas of regular promotion with financial benefits, equitable distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, payment of 35,000 wage award, presentation of SUV cars to 30 Permanent Secretaries and other welfare packages aimed at enhancing efficiency.

Prayers were offered for the prosperity, peace and progress of the State and the country at large.

Present at the occasion were heads of security agencies in the State, religious leaders, members of the State Executive Council and other top government functionaries.

