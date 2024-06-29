More Boko Haram insurgents surrender to MNJTF troops in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Three more Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to the troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) under Operation Lake SanityII as a result of the ongoing onslaught in their hide outs across the shores of the Lake Chad in Wulgo and Bags in Cameroon and Nigeria.

The MNJTF in a statement signed by its Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lt Col.Abubakar Abdullahi, said ” in Cameroon’s Sector 1, two terrorist fighters surrendered to the troops at Wulgo. They have been identified as Rawagana Mustapha, 18, and Mustapha Ali, 20.”.

The statement further said ” similarly, Sector 3 in Nigeria reported the surrender of one terrorist fighter, Ibrahim Malam, 28, to the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga. Preliminary investigations revealed that Malam had been a Boko Haram fighter living in Kwaleram, south of Lake Chad, for 6 years”

The MNJTF therefore, urged the insurgents still in the bush to use the opportunity created under Operation Lake Sanity to surrender and lay down their arms for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

It could be recalled that recent onslaught on Boko Haram insurgents has led to surrender of over 150 members Boko Haram insurgents and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

