MoneyMaster woos customers with 8% interest on G-Kala savings accounts 

Globacom’s MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB) has further extended the profit net for G-Kala savings account holders with an 8 per cent annual interest on their accounts with the bank.

A statement issued by the bank in Lagos explained that “both new and existing G-Kala savings account owners will enjoy 8 percent interest rate per annum for all deposits made into the account.”

G-Kala is a specially designed product for the benefit of hitherto unbanked customers to enjoy unfettered access to banking services. It is also for those who prefer to enjoy the benefits of banking from the convenience of their location and at any time of the day. It brings the benefits of banking to such customers’ phones, as they can make use of the USSD capabilities without having the need for internet. This makes it convenient for them to deposit, withdraw money, send money to other accounts in any bank, buy airtime as well as pay bills such as electricity, water, cable television services and other such sundry purposes.

In addition to these, G-Kala is a convenient and safe alternative for banking transaction anywhere and anytime as it works real time, making it safer, faster, more convenient and cheaper than the traditional money transfer services.

The statement noted, however, that customers “must ensure not more than a maximum of three withdrawals is carried out in a month. The interest amount will be calculated and credited”.

G-Kala intends to explore the incentive system to ginger the adoption of cashless banking among potential customers who can log on to its website for a convenient and seamless account opening experience. Customers in the category are required to visit https://customer.moneymasterpsb.com/ or dial *995# on any phone to experience an exciting banking design.

“It is an exciting opportunity for all to open a G-Kala account with MoneyMaster PSB, deposit money on the wallet and enjoy 8 percent interest rate per annum,” the statement further said.