MoneyMaster PSB mobile app gets exciting user ratings 

Users have expressed excitement with MoneyMaster PSB, the mobile banking app of MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), a payment service bank in Nigeria.

Recently, MoneyMaster PSB developed a mobile banking app for the benefit of both its current and potential clients. Customers of the payment service bank now have a smoother banking experience thanks to the mobile banking app, which demonstrates the bank’s dedication to providing quicker and more secure banking services to its expanding clientele.

With a wide range of features, the mobile banking software lets users handle a lot of tasks stress-free from the comfort of their own home, office or anywhere. Customers with Android phones can get the mobile banking app from the Google Play Store, while those with iPhones may get it from the Apple App Store.

Multiple account management is available to MMPSB customers using the mobile banking app. They can manage current accounts, savings accounts, and wallets via the mobile banking app. Through the app, users can also open more accounts and improve the KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements for larger transaction limits. For all current and prospective MoneyMaster PSB mobile wallet, savings, and current account holders, it is a priceless tool.

Customers can monitor their transaction history, download and share transaction receipts, establish transaction limits, manage beneficiaries, and perform fast and secure transactions both within the bank and across other banks using the mobile banking app, among other fascinating features. Additionally, they can ask to receive their account statement via email.

To log in and approve transactions, the app offers both password and biometric authorization. Customers can also immediately purchase data bundles and airtime refills from all networks for both themselves and others while they can equally use the app to pay utility bills, purchase electricity units from all major DisCos, and pay for their DSTV and GOTV subscriptions.

Customer feedbacks about the app’s user experience have been mostly positive, based on comments on the app’s website. According to Uche Nwoye, a customer, “it hasn’t been long since I downloaded the app, but from all indications, the features and design are easy to navigate.”

According to Henry Omosimua, it’s a “nicely built app.” The UI is well-designed and fluid. Bravo to PSB Moneymaster”. He added that app notifications for incoming and outgoing transactions would be a nice inclusion. Michael Sanamo described the software as “quick in completing transactions,” while Agunbiade Abiola claimed that “this app is the definition of evolution.”