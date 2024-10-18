MoneyMaster gets endorsement of Owode Onirin market leaders 

A team of MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank visited the executive of the Owode Onirin iron and steel market in Lagos to cap off the week-long celebration of 2024 Customer Service Week. Every year, companies celebrate Customer Service Week as a way to thank their loyal and devoted consumers.

Alhaji Gafaru Waheed, the leader of Owode Onirin Market, commented on the involvement with the bank, saying, “I am delighted to be associated with MoneyMaster.” Ever since I got to know the team, they have been playing excellently. I’m having fun with our banking arrangement. In addition, I value the manner in which they have helped our members in this market”.

The MoneyMaster team during the visit educated traders and other visitors to the market on the value of financial literacy as well as how to save money and earn interest.

Additionally, it gave the audience an overview of its many banking channels and services. Some fortunate people who completed transactions or opened new accounts were instantly rewarded with airtime and gifts.

“As a customer-centric financial services brand, MoneyMaster is committed to delivering exceptional services, impactful lifestyle products, and financial advisory services that help our customers to achieve their financial goals,” said Julius Arhebun, Head of Agency Business, in a speech during the celebration of Customer Service Week.

”As a digital bank, service is a competitive pivot for us and we pride ourselves as a beacon of excellence in customer experience. The bank will continue to introduce initiatives to reward and celebrate the millions of account holders who continue to trust us with their hard earned money,” he added.

MoneyMaster has played a significant role in bridging the gap between the banked, underbanked, and unbanked populations by offering financial technology services as part of its objective to increase financial inclusion.