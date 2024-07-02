Monarchs to Tinubu: Ignore calls for state of emergency in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Forum of Government First Class Traditional Rulers in Rivers State has called on President Bola Tinubu to ignore calls for declaration of state of emergency in the state.

The Monarchs, under the aegis of Forum of Chairmen of Local Government Area Councils of Traditional Rulers made the call in a communique issued at the end of the extraordinary meeting yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Reading the communique on behalf of the monarchs, the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo said those calling for the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State are selfish and is not doing so for the interest of the state, adding that they do not have the mandate and support of Royal Fathers who are owners of the State.

The monarchs urged the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, not to be distracted but remain steadfast in his delivery of good governance and execution of policies and programmes that will impact positively on the lives of the people, stressing that the peace of the state was paramount to all.

They also urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that the Rivers Police Command does not take sides in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The communique reads in part, “The Council condemns in strong terms, the instigation of violence in our different communities and kingdoms by some overzealous politicians, as a way of preparing the ground for anarchy, bloodbath and complete breakdown of law and order as a precursor to the call for state of Emergency.

“We condemn in entirety, the call by these disgruntled individuals and groups for the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

“The council also note that Rivers State is one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria, and wondered why anybody would call for a declaration of State of Emergency in a place like Rivers State where there has not been any breakdown of law and order or serious threat to the peaceful habitation of residents.

“The Council also requests the Inspector General of Police to advise his officers and men in Rivers State to deal with the current politically instigated crisis in Rivers State with utmost professionalism and impartiality as there are cries from some quarters that the Nigeria Police in Rivers State is taking sides in its dealing with the issues arising from the current situation in Rivers State.”

They further called on investors in the State to continue to sustain their businesses without fear as there is nothing on ground that threatened the security of their investments in the State.