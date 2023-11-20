Monarchs lauds FG over school feeding programme

The Emir of Borgu kingdom, HRH Dr. Barrister Mohammed Sani Dantoro, has lauded the current administration for its continued interest in the National Home Grown Feeding Programme for primary schools.

Mr. Oyewumi Oyedokun, in the Office of the SSA to the President on School Feeding in a press release to journalists on Monday reveals that the Emir said the programme will increase pupils’ enrollment in schools significantly.

The Emir made the commendation on Friday while receiving the Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, who paid a courtesy visit to him in his palace.

The Emir expressed his commitment to providing continuous support for the program initiated by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He however raised concerns regarding the challenges facing the school feeding program, emphasizing that effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation are crucial for its sustainability.

The Emir highlighted the importance of meeting the expectations of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in the overall implementation of the school feeding program

Additionally, Hon Dr. Yetunde Adeniji extended her visit to The Ejeh Ankpa IV, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu.

This visit underscored the present administration’s commitment to inclusivity and reaching out to diverse communities to ensure that all children, regardless of their backgrounds or disabilities, have access to nutritious meals and quality education.

The Monarch expressed joy in Mr. President’s commitment to end hunger and ensure the vulnerable children are catered for under the School Feeding program.

He therefore promised his unflinching support in achieving the success of the Program.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, said the essence of the visit was to seek the Monarchs’ support in deepening the federal government school feeding program.

She said both Royal Fathers emphasis on implementation, monitoring, and evaluation reflects the importance of ensuring that the program operates smoothly and achieves its intended objectives.

By soliciting support from influential figures like the Emir of Borgu Kingdom and the Eje of Ankpa IV, the Senior Special Assistant and her team are taking steps to strengthen the program and address any challenges it may face.