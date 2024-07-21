Monarch, son killed in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Gara of Chanchanji, HRH Alhaji Tanimu Kunbiya, and his son, Yusuf, in Taraba State were ambushed and murdered on Friday evening while returning from a funeral event in Takum Taraba State.

The monarch and son were attacked by suspected gunmen, who brutally hacked them down but the motive behind the attack is yet unknown.

This brings to the third traditional ruler brutally murdered between April and July this year.

The first was the Jankada of Sansani Chiefdom in Gassol Local Government Area Abdulmutallib Nuhu Muhammad Bello who was gruesomely murdered in his guest house in Sansani on Thursday night April 28th, 2024, followed by the Village Head of Usmanu in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, who was also murdered while returning from Ishah prayers in a Mosque close to his residence and now the Gara of Chanchanji in Takum Local Government.

The murder of monarchs in Taraba State has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for swift action by the government against the perpetrators.

This latest incident raises concerns about the security situation in Taraba State, which has witnessed a surge in violent attacks in recent times and government being criticised for its handling of security issues particularly over the kllings of traditional rulers which has continued unabated.

The people of the affected communities who are mourning urged the Taraba State Government to take more proactive measures to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has express deep sadness on news of the death of the Gara of Chanchagi, HRH, Alhaji Tanimu Kunbiya and his son, Yusuf, Friday evening.

This was contained in a statement issued to by the Special Adviser to the Governor Kefas on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello.

He said that Governor Kefas described as tragic the manner in which the late reverred monarch and son were hacked down on their way from a funeral event in Takum.

The statement said that governor has since ordered the security agents to immediately investigate the circumstances and go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He said everyone involved must be brought to justice as soon as possible.

The governor, while calling for calm from Takum residents, said he would leave no stone unturned to fish out the criminals and bring them to justice in the shortest time possible.

He reiterated his resolve to rid the state of all acts of lawlessness and brigandage.

He stressed that the era of banditry and criminality has ended with all the strong security measures the administration is taking.

He also condoled with the people of Chanchagi and Takum, stressing the need for all to remain calm and work towards peaceful coexistence.

He said he would continue to work hard with partners at making the state safe for everyone.

Similarly, the Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Taraba State, in a statement signed by the the President General of the Association, Chief James Baka, said that it received with shock and sadness, the gruesome murder of the Gara of Chanchanji, HRH. Alhaji Tanimu Kunbiya and his son, Yusuf in the late hours of today, Friday July, 19.

“This tragic incident was said to have occurred along Takum-Chanchanji road.

“We call on the government and security agencies to diligently investigate this murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“As a people, we are deeply saddened and concerned by this event. We urge everyone to remain calm and allow the security agencies to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“We unequivocally condemn any act of criminality and will never associate with criminal elements.

“We appeal to His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba state to deploy security forces to calm the rising tensions in the area”.

The statement said that the Tiv people of Takum have long coexisted peacefully with the Chamba and Jukun communities in the area.

“Never before have we witnessed such a grievous incident.

“We are committed to maintaining this harmonious relationship and stand united against any acts of violence that threaten our collective peace, the statement added.

Woman tortures 13 -year -old girl with hot water, pepper for alleged theft

A 13-year-old girl is in hospital in Jalingo, Taraba state capital with several injuries, on her body and hands, as a result of severe torture by her guardians.

This was revealed by the Taraba State Commissioner of Police, David Iloyanomon, while parading the suspects on various offences at the police command headquarters in Jalingo the state capital.

“On 1/07/2024, a complaint was made at Yorro Division that one Bulus Bitonopa tortured one Bridget Samuel ‘f’ 13yrs causing temporal paralysis of her hands while one Hon. Cleopas took the victim to his house in Jalingo in a bid to conceal the crime, and failed to take the victim to the Hospital and resisted Police intervention.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was subjected to severe cruel and inhumane treatment by the suspect

According to him, the command under his watch would not tolerate such a horrific act, and as such the suspect will be charged to court for justice to prevail.

According to the victim, “They tied my hands with rubber and burnt it with hot water and pepper,” the teenager told journalists from her Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo, hospital bed.

The girl was in pain as she explained in Hausa how she was tortured by her uncle and his wife.

She said, “In May my uncle asked me to come and stay with them promising to send me to school and since then I have been staying with them peacefully

“On that fateful Friday, his wife asked me with some other children to go to our neighbor’s house and call some young people to come and help her in her farm.

“On getting back from the errand, she said her N5000 was missing and insisted that I was the one that took it.

“A boy who saw us told her nobody entered the house, but she insisted that I was the one that stole the money

“My uncle with one other person then tied my hands with rubber, while she boiled water with pepper and pour it on me, I remained tied for several hours”, she narrated.

Miss Samuel, who is the second born in a family of three, said it was one of her uncles who came from the village to Yorro for the market day that rescued her.

“It was one of my uncles who came to spend the market day in Sabon Kasuwa and decided to come and greet us that untied me after he saw my condition

“My uncle’s wife rained insults on him for untying me. He then took me to the hospital and I was only given injection.”

Continuing, she explained, “My elder brother now later came and picked me before we came to Jalingo.”

