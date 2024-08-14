Monarch condemns the killing of Six passengers in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Chief of Takum, Barr. Sopiya Ahmadu Gboshi Il has condemned the gruesome killing of Six passengers along Takum – Wukari road.

This is contained in a statement by the Ag. Secretary of Takum Traditional Council, Danlami Garbuwa, issue to newsmen in Jalingo.

The statement called for calm and restraint from citizens in Takum, against the backdrop of recent

killings in the area.

The Paramount Ruler note with concerned that the killings have been unwarranted and dastardly.

He describe it as wicked and mischievous agenda of some evil people, which must be condemned by all.

He cautioned against any form of reprisal, noting that the security agencies, the government and stakeholders are working hard to unravel the identities of the perpetrators of the killings and bring them to book.

The Monarch expressed deep sadness at the kiling of the innocent travellers along the Takum -Wukari road in the morning of Monday, 12th August, 2024 and the killing of a business man and a farmer along the Takum-Jalingo road all within a space of four days.

He recalled that the sad incidents are happening when the memory of the gruesome killing of the Third Class Chief of Chanchanji and his son is still fresh on the minds of the people of the area.

The Monarch expressed the resolve to continue to work with the government and security agencies to bring an end to any sort of killings in the area.

His Majesty urged the people to always report any suspicious characters or acts to security agencies for prompt action.

While commending the State Govemor, Dr. Agbu Kefas for the result oriented security measures being implemented in the area.

He enjoined the government to scale up the operations and deployments of security agencies, adding that the attackers have become more daring. He urged the security agencies to

counter and ensure they are completely routed.

His Majesty however, noted with pain that these criminal activities are mostly perpetrated within and by criminal elements from neighbouring Local Government Areas especially Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

The Monarch therefore called on the Government and good people of these LGA’s to call their youths to order and give peace and developmental chance.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng