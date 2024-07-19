Momodu to Tinubu: Sanction Wike now before he throws Nigeria into chaos

Dele Momodu, one-time 2023 presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, has called for stricter discipline within the administration, particularly regarding the ongoing political situation in Rivers State.

Dele Momodu made this known in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

“You must enforce Discipline as a leader,” Momodu stated in the open letter The Punch online gleaned from his X handle.

He specifically addressed the actions of the former governor of Rivers State and current Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Your new disciple, Nyesom Wike, has publicly disrespected you in the Fubara matter,” Momodu wrote.

reports that there is ongoing political tension between Wike and the current Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Momodu warned of potentially severe consequences if the situation is not addressed promptly, stating, “You need to sanction him before he throws Nigeria into total chaos.”

In his letter, Momodu, despite being a member of the opposition, positioned himself as a concerned friend with a long-standing relationship with the President.

Momodu wrote, “Nigeria is in big trouble. Our economy has virtually collapsed. And what’s the way out? You’ve been wasting too much money at a time that requires absolute frugality. Please, stop this reckless propensity for wasting scarce resources.

“Purchasing Presidential jets, building outlandish monuments, distributing cash as palliatives, etc, are signs of a failed and careless government. If you can curb the excessive spending of your government, you will free up a lot of resources for serious development.”

He criticised what he perceives as wasteful spending by the administration, urging for absolute frugality in these challenging times.

He said, “I believe you’re frittering away our resources because you desperately crave a second term. But the best assurance of a second term is Performance. Nigerians are not expecting you to turn water into wine but they don’t want you to turn their wines into water.

“Here are my tips: invest in vocational skills for our highly talented youths who can demonstrate their capacity for hard work. Invest heavily in local agriculture. Upgrade our institutions of learning. Giving cash to politicians to distribute is unhealthy and unhelpful. It is the height of cluelessness.”

Momodu also cautioned against the influence of sycophants, particularly in the National Assembly, advising the President to be wary of those who worship him.

He wrote, “In the name of God, beware of those hero-worshippers at the National Assembly who have turned you into God. NDUME is your best friend. Listen to him. There’s danger ahead.

“You must enforce Discipline as a leader. Your new disciple, Nyesom Wike, has publicly disrespected you in the Fubara matter. You need to sanction him before he throws Nigeria into total chaos.”