MOMAN to collaborates with fire service, others on safety of petroleum facilities in downstream

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has reiterated its plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders Federal Fire Service and others to ensure the safety of all petroleum facilities in the downstream.

Mr Gabriel Orupke, the Chairman, MOMAN’s Health, Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) committee said the collaborations

includes the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Orupke said this during quarterly Cluster Joint Safety Drills in Lagos.

He told the journalists that this emergency drill exercise is conducted regularly to ensure the safety of personnel,equipment, and the community around Apapa, which hosts many depots and terminals.

He said that MOMAN has divided the Apapa hub into four clusters for quarterly Cluster Joint Safety Drills.

The Cluster 3, comprising TotalEnergies, HOGL, NRL(OVH), JV, and NPSC LPG depots, all located along Kayode Street, Marine Beach Apapa, conducted a Joint Safety Drill exercise for Q3 at TotalEnergies Terminal 1

The Firefighting equipment was deployed by TotalEnergies, 11 PLC, NIPCO Plc, AITEO NNPC Retail, and NPSC Gas terminals.

Orukpe emphasised the need for collaboration to alleviate congestion on Kayode Street caused by trucks parked in multiple lanes, obstructing road access. The plan is to involve all stakeholders in this effort.

He also mentioned that MOMAN is working on securing nearby parking spaces for trucks, implementing a call-up system to load trucks in an orderly fashion and reducing on-road parking.

He said that the objectives of this exercise are to uphold safety regulations at all times, given the highly flammable nature of the oil business, ensure an adequate number of trained personnel and firefighting equipment.

He said also to evacuate congested trucks to allow firefighting vehicles swift access in case of an emergency.

The Chairman of MOMAN’s HSEQ Committee added that this drill also aims to reassure residents of the community that MOMAN members have the capacity in terms of personnel and equipment, in collaboration with other non-members, to swiftly respond to any emergency situations.

He called for the cooperation of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the local government, and depots in the area in making safety measures an all-inclusive responsibility.

“It is worth noting that there are four clusters around Apapa, and drill exercises are conducted quarterly. Cluster 1, which comprises Apapa Jetty, ASPM, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, NIPCO Plc, and AITEO depots.

” We conducted the Q1 Joint Drill in March 2023. Cluster 2 (CONOIL Plc, Ardova Plc, and NNS Beecroft) is for Q2.

“The one held at TotalEnergies today was the third, with the fourth planned to take place at Mobil Road, Marine Beach before the year ends,” he said.

Orukpe said: “The scenario simulated was a truck collision leading to a spill and fire incident.

” The response time and joint efforts by neighboring stakeholders with mutual assistance to control

the fire and spill were tested,” he added.

Mr Godwin Jarikre,the Head of Supply HSEQ & Technical, MOMAN, and his team who coordinated the event expressed satisfaction with the participants’ performance as the aim was achieved.

He noted the importance of equipment deployment and workers’ response to the alarm by swift mustering at the assembly point as very critical safety measures in ensuring that no one is left unevaluated during emergencies.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, the Southwest Regional Coordinator of NMDPRA, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Ibrahim Dimowo, in company with the Head of Storage Infrastructure,

Lagos, Mr Oluwakayode Oyegoke, and his team, in his remarks, shared the same view regarding the objectives of the emergency drill.

He was impressed by the practical demonstration of equipment and the efficiency and competence of the personnel involved.

The regulator commended MOMAN for organizing these exercises and showcasing their safety preparedness in their operational environments.

“The Federal Fire Service personnel were impressed and pledged their support whenever their services were needed.

Regarding the military, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Intelligence at Tego Barracks Apapa, Brigadier General K. N. Nwoko, expressed his displeasure with trucks indiscriminately

parked along the road, given the area’s sensitivity to potential fire incidents due to the activities.

Nwoko warned that such actions would no longer be tolerated, and his men would impound any trucks found parked on the road.

He emphasized the importance of the many offices and establishments in the area, including the Intelligence School with over 200 students and valuable documents that must be protected from potential fires, especially those caused by the illegal siphoning of petroleum products from trucks parked on the road.

He promised that his men and other security agencies would put an end to such activities

Relevant government agencies who participated include NMDPRA, Federal Fire Service, NOSDRA, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy (NNS Beecroft), and the police.