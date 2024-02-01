MOMAN rebrands to MEMAN, reiterates commitment to cleaner energy

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) on Wednesday rebranded to Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) to achieve environmental sustainability and also to delve into alternative sources of energy.

Its Chairman, Mr Huub Stokmann, at the association’s official corporate rebranding in Lagos, said that the development was part of the association’s commitment to a more cleaner alternative sources of energy.

According to him , 31st January 2024 marks a momentous occasion for the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) as it unveil its rebranded identity and launch MEMAN’s commitment to sustainability through the NMDPRA Industry Sustainability Initiative (NISI).

This initiative, meticulously designed to align with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, serves as the foundation of MEMAN’s dedication to continue reducing emissions, , ensuring affordable and clean energy, and promoting safety and responsible economic growth.

Stokmann said that the transition would include the establishment of an industry competency centre, which would concentrate on gas and other renewable energies such as biofuels and solar.

“Our members are dedicated to upholding the principles of transparency, safety, energy affordability, and environmental responsibility as we navigate this transformative period.

“The association is marking a proactive commitment to sustainability in furthering the launch by the NMDPRA of their industry sustainability this year through the COPA-28.

“The competency centre will be available for all players in the downstream gas and renewable energy space to converge, research and share information in the downstream industry,” he said.

Stokmann said that rebranding MOMAN to MEMAN underscored the association’s dedication to adopting alternative energies, while recognising that oil and gas would remain a key part of the energy mix in Nigeria.

“We believe that by realigning our objectives with the goal set forward by the NMDPRA, we can collectively contribute to the advancement of a sustainable and resilient downstream energy sector in Nigeria.

“So, the rebranding significantly changes our strategic shift with embracing and promoting a more extensive array of energy sources including, but not limited to, renewable and alternative energies.

“This transformation effectively reflects our vision for the future and underscores our commitment to sustainability and resilience to downstream energy sector in Nigeria,” the chairman said.

In his remarks, Mr Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said that climate change was no longer a distant threat, hence the need for clean and sustainable energy.

Ahmed, who was represented by Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community (HSEC), NMDPRA, Malam Mustapha Lamorde, said that the transition from an oil and gas to an energy association was a welcome idea.

According to him, the transition depicts that the constituent of the association are conscious of energy transition and environmental sustainability.

The NMDPRA boss said that the transition from MOMAN to MEMAN was not just about changing the name or logo but the mindset, the operations, and the impacts on Nigeria and the world.

“It is about investing in renewable energy sources, reducing our carbon footprint, and promoting energy efficiency while ensuring that businesses not only power Nigeria today, but also preserve Nigeria for tomorrow.

“This will entail you setting clear measurable goals related to renewable energy production, carbon emissions, and energy efficiency.

“These goals will regularly be tracked and reported on these metrics to NMDPRA to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.

Ahmed lauded the innovations by NMDPRA, especially in ensuring sustainability and energy transition space.

He said that the Nigerian midstream and downstream industry had evolved with time, in tandem with changes from political, societal and economic events helping to reshape the industry’s landscape.

“NMDPRA’s industry sustainability initiative, ensures that transition is inclusive and equitable for all Nigerians.

“However, this transition will have several impacts on both employees and sakeholders of MEMAN, because employees may need to acquire new skills of knowledge.

“Some job roles might be phased out. However, new roles are likely to be created in areas such as renewable energy, technology, sustainability research, and environmental compliance,” he said.

Ahmed said that the agency is committed to ensuring that the transition to renewable energy did not lead to increased energy costs for Nigerians.

“From our side as regulator, our commitment is steadfast, we promise to continue to work closely with MEMAN to ensure operations are compliant and contribute positively to our environment.

“We understand the importance of regulatory compliance in our industry, and we implore you continue your dedication to upholding the highest standards.

“As you strive to reduce the environmental impact of your operations, particularly incommunities that have been disproportionately affected by pollution,” he added.

The association said ,MEMAN’s commitment to sustainability also extends to reflecting our dedication to health, safety, security, and environmental protection (HSSE), equitable recompense of every stakeholder involved in the business, and continuous innovation for improvements.

Our HSSE pillar is built on a responsible, comprehensive, and integrated approach, emphasizing employee well-being, safety protocols, asset security, and environmental protection. By proactively adhering to these principles, we contribute to a positive corporate reputation, stakeholder trust, and the overall resilience of our organization.

Equitable recompense for all stakeholders is another core pillar of MEMAN’s advocacy, addressing customers, employees, investors, service providers/suppliers, local communities, and governments. Fair compensation fosters stable relationships with stakeholders, promotes industry growth, and trust of the industry which supports long-term sustainability. Expanding our energy offerings to give our customers more affordable and environmentally friendlier options is an act of responsibility.

MEMAN’s third pillar focuses on innovation for continuous improvements, leveraging advanced technologies, adopting best practices, fostering a culture of innovation, improving operational efficiency, enhancing product quality, reducing costs, minimizing product losses, and the adoption and commercialization of alternative energy sources.

We take pride in housing the Renewables and Gas Competency Centre, a hub for gas, biofuels, and renewable energy information open to the industry, the press, the academia, and the public. This center supports the government’s CNG initiative and drives the United Nations sustainability agenda.

In addition to these groundbreaking initiatives, MEMAN is excited to announce a collaborative partnership with the Energy Institute (EI) to foster a sustainable downstream energy industry in Nigeria. The EI, a chartered professional membership body, dedicated to creating a better energy future, was formed in 2003 through the merger of the Institute of Petroleum and the Institute of Energy, and is comprised of a diverse network of professionals working across the energy sector.

MEMAN remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and regulatory compliance throughout this transition.