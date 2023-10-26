“Mohbad was vomiting, had goosebumps on body after nurse injected him,” singer’s personal DJ tells coroner

. Late musician’s parents give deposition

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

A Disc Jockey (DJ), Ajisegiri Ayobami, has told a Lagos State Coroner that the deceased musician, IleriOluwa “Mohbad” Aloba, was vomiting and had goosebumps on his body after a nurse injected him.

Ayobami said the deceased vomited the dinner he had eaten after a nurse administered an injection to him on September 12, 2023.

The DJ testified that before the deceased received the injection, Mohbad had gotten into a fight with his colleague, Owodunni “Primeboy” Ibrahim, and injured himself by slamming his right arm into the side mirror of a car.

The DJ said, “She (the nurse) gave him (Mohbad) some injections which made the deceased start vomiting and he had goosebumps.”

Ayobami said the nurse left afterwards to get a drip to calm Mohbad but returned to find that the musician was already being prepared to be rushed to a hospital where he eventually died.

“We started looking for a car we would use to rush him to the hospital. On getting to the hospital, CuraMed Hospital, we were told the deceased died before getting to the hospital,” the DJ said.

The coroner, Adedayo Sotobi, also deposed the parents of the deceased.

The father of the deceased, Aloba Joseph, told the court that he knew that some men associated with the musician, Naira Marley, had sometime in October 2022, assaulted his son and three of his colleagues.

Aloba also told the coroner that his deceased son had told him that the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had at one time given him a drink which he drank but did not feel well until his death.

The NDLEA has since denied the allegations of being involved in the musician’s death.

Aloba also said that he knew of the family disputes going on between the deceased and the deceased’s wife.

“More often he was always telling me that his wife did not give him rest of mind and peace at home. I have gone there more than three times to resolve issues between them,” the father of the deceased said.

The mother of the deceased, Aloba Abosede, told the court that Mohbad was taken to two hospitals before he died.

Abosede wept as she gave her testimony.

She said that events surrounding the deceased’s relationship with associates from his former music label, Marian Music, made him live in fear till his death.

After listening to the testimonies from all three witnesses, Magistrate Sotobi adjourned till November 7 for further hearing.