Mohbad: Osun youths join nationwide protest for justice…….Protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed –Oluwo

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

As Nigerians demand for justice over the death of hip-hop musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba Imole, popularly called Mohbad, hundreds of youths in Osun have staged a peaceful protest.

The rally tagged: “Justice for Mohbad”, took off at Freedom Park to Okefia and Aregbe area of Osogbo on Wednesday.

It began late in the evening till night as the protesters were seen with posters of Mohbad’s picture and lighted candles.

However, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Adewale Akanbi, has described the death of the artiste as a collosal loss to Yoruba land.

Oluwo, who commiserated with the family of the deceased, urged the lovers of the late hip hop artiste to remain calm, assuring them that Mohbad will get justice.

He made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibrahim, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He, however, asked the youths who have been embarking on a peaceful protest over the circumstances that surround his death to go back home, warning that the protest might be hijacked by the hoodlums.

“The demise of the rising artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, was a colossal loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria and the world at large. I commiserate with his immediate family and the entertainment industry.

“While calling on the government to ensure justice prevails on the circumstances surrounding his death, I appeal to the protesting youth to be calm, civil in their conduct and public demonstration. The ardent lovers of Mohbad are enjoined to leave the street and go home. The protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed.

“Stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad. The youth should cooperate with the government by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“Once again, may the soul of the departed Mohbad rest in peace”, Oluwo stated.

For a better society