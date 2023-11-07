Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry get N20m bail

Metro news
MOHBAD
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, on Monday, granted  singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, known as Sam Larry bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible duties.

 

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and two others were on October 6 arraigned and remanded over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of a musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

 

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun told the defendants to submit their  passports and ordered that they are to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

 

“As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their  passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” Olatunbosun ruled.

 

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings,” she added.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 15418 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Wike approves maintenance of Nat’l Mosque, Christian…

Policy Innovation Centre Set to Host 2023 Gender and…

Lagos govt. seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah market over waste…

BUA responds to Dangote

1 of 459