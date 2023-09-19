Mohbad: Lawyer writes Lagos Attorney-General, calls for Coroner’s Inquest

GLORIA EZELE

A lawyer, Festus Ogun, through his law firm, has written the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, requesting a Coroner’s Inquest into the suspicious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that the Lagos Police Command inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Mohbad last week.

“Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement,” Lagos State Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, had said on Monday.

Ogun, in a statement on Monday, said immediately the news of MohBad’s demise became public, there were strong reports indicating that his sudden demise was not natural.

“In fact, there were videos circulating on social media where Mohbad was seen agonising and lamenting the pains he had gone through in the hands of some individuals. There are, equally, credible reports suggesting that Mohbad was persistently bullied, harassed, tortured, assaulted and intimidated by some elements who tormented him and his bright musical career even up till the time of his death,” he said.

He added that those found last with Mohbad before and at the point of death were unable to give any tangible reason as to the occurrences and cause of his death, saying the stories being told are contradictory and not convincing.

Ogun berated the quick and hurried burial of the artiste, describing it as “a manner that calls for suspicion and concern,” adding that there are reasons to believe that the cause of Mohbad’s death was unnatural and suspicious.

“In line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s Systems Law of Lagos State, we hereby request for a Coroner’s Inquest to investigate and determine the cause and circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

“Importantly, we humbly request that you exercise the power under Section 17 of the Coroner’s System Law to order the exhumation of his body for the Chief Medical Examiner to anatomically determine the cause of his death.

“Upon conclusion of the Coroner’s Inquest, we are hopeful that the findings of the investigation will be made public and those found wanting will be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities.

“We have absolute trust in the competence and integrity of the Lagos State Coroner System to unearth the circumstances and cause of Mohbad’s painful death and we are hopeful that this modest request will be treated urgently in the interest of justice and fairness,” Ogun added.

.Police set up 13-man Special team to probe singer’s death, to engage INTERPOL

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Idowu Owohunwa has constituted an investigative panel into the death of the singer, Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

Owohunwa said the 13-man special investigation team would probe the circumstances of the death of the singer, work together with INTERPOL and identify everyone linked to the case.

Mohbad death on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 elicited questions from Nigerians into the nature of his relationship with his former music management and record label, Marlian Music.

Owohunwa said the Nigeria Police Force has met with the late singer’s father, Aloba Joseph, as well as his aunt, Kemi Kolawole, and his grandmother, Mama Felicia Adedara.

“We share in the grief of Mohbad’s family and friends. We know this is a difficult time and we want to do everything we can to bring justice for Mohbad and closure for his loved ones,” Owohunwa said.

“We have formed a special investigation team to look into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death and inaugurating it to deploy all forensic and vital assets towards supporting the investigation process,” the commissioner continued.

“We are taking this case very seriously and are committed to finding answers for all those affected by this tragedy,” he stated.

Owohunwa stated that the police force was taking a bold step and reaching out to the public for their help in solving the case.

The commissioner said the investigative team would engage in exhumation, and autopsy, and would go through any last records that might be vital to the case.

However, the commissioner noted that the police will not undertake media trials.

Owohunwa said the police have the support of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and called on any true citizen desiring justice for Mohbad to come over to the justice team.

. Arrest alleged murderers of Senator Yayi’s aide