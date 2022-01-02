MNK: Ohanaeze debunks threat of no election in 2023

By Cosmas Chukwu,Enugu

Sequel to a statement that has gone viral, both on the new and traditional media, credited to Okechukwu Isiguzuro, leader of a parallel Ohanaeze group, the apex sociocultural Igbo organization has reacted angrily to the said statement.

Isiguzoro had been alleged to have threatened that if the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not released this year, there would be no elections in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, come 2023,

To put matters straight, the Ohanaeze President General, Prof George Obiozor, in Owerri today told a section of the press that the statement did not emanate from him nor from the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary,Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo leader therefore dismissed the statement making the rounds that there would be no election in the South East in 2023 if the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was not released from detention.

The President General of the Ohanaeze, Prof. George Obiozor told journalists in Owerri on telephone that the statement was baseless.

He said that such statement did not come from him and as such should be completely disregarded because it is coming from the fake and dissident group that has no address.

Hear him” Igbos have not decided on anything like that and Ohaneze Ndigbo will only speak when they hear my voice or that of Alex Ogbonnia”.

Obiazor disclosed that “Isigusoro group is fake group who are claiming to be Ohaneze Ndigbo”.

Describing the group as fake, Obiozor maintained that the said group has no locus standi to talk about such issues concerning Igbos but are just looking for cheap attention.

The apex Igbo leader expressed regrets that such a dangerous statement could tarnish the image and destiny of Igbos adding that no sensible Igbo man can make such statement.

The President Geberal revealed that Nnamdi Kanu’s release is a different business being pursured cordially and according to the rules and regulations assuring that it is working out well.