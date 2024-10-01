MNJTF troops rescue 38 hostages, disrupt Boko Haram supply chain in Gubio

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 3 in Mongunu during an intensified clearance operation have rescued 38 hostages and disrupted a key terrorist logistics syndicate.

The troops during an intensified clearance operation in the Kukawa Local Government Area and Baga Axis, intercepted a group of Boko Haram terrorists transporting a large number of hostages. The terrorists fled upon encountering the troops, leaving behind the hostages, who were promptly rescued. Among the rescued persons include 8 men, 8 women, and 24 children.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Military Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba stated that preliminary investigation suggests that the hostages were being transported from a Boko Haram enclave in Dogon Chikwu, which has become increasingly untenable due to intense MNJTF operational activity pressure. The troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists, who may be holding additional hostages.

In a separate operation, MNJTF forces intercepted a Boko Haram logistics syndicate operating in the Gubio general area. The syndicate was using three vehicles to transport various supplies to terrorist enclaves. The apprehended suspects, identified as Mustapha Muhamadu, Abdullahi Muhammed, and Usman Bintumi, were found in possession of a significant quantity of food items, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential goods.

The successful operations conducted by the MNJTF demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the regional forces to combat terrorism and protect innocent civilians in the Lake Chad region. These victories are a testament to the effectiveness of the MNJTF’s intelligence-led approach and the cooperation between the military and Civilian Joint Task Forces.