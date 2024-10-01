Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

MNJTF troops rescue 38 hostages, disrupt Boko Haram supply chain in Gubio

Latest News
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

 

Troops of the  Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 3 in Mongunu during an intensified clearance operation have rescued 38 hostages and disrupted a key terrorist logistics syndicate.

 

The troops during an intensified clearance operation in the Kukawa Local Government Area and Baga Axis, intercepted a group of Boko Haram terrorists transporting a large number of hostages. The terrorists fled upon encountering  the troops, leaving behind the hostages, who were promptly rescued. Among the rescued persons include  8 men, 8 women, and 24 children.

 

In a press statement signed by the Chief Military Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba stated that preliminary investigation suggests that the hostages were being transported from a Boko Haram enclave in Dogon Chikwu, which has become increasingly untenable due to intense MNJTF operational activity  pressure. The troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists, who may be holding additional hostages.

 

In a separate operation, MNJTF forces intercepted a Boko Haram logistics syndicate operating in the Gubio general area. The syndicate was using three vehicles to transport various supplies to terrorist enclaves. The apprehended suspects, identified as Mustapha Muhamadu, Abdullahi Muhammed, and Usman Bintumi, were found in possession of a significant quantity of food items, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential goods.

 

The successful operations conducted by the MNJTF demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the regional forces to combat terrorism and protect innocent civilians in the Lake Chad region. These victories are a testament to the effectiveness of the MNJTF’s intelligence-led approach and the cooperation between the military and Civilian Joint Task Forces.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 22314 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Alleged defamation: Adeleke threatens APC media director…

Compensate Muslims in cabinet reshuffle –MURIC tells Tinubu

10 passengers feared dead as commercial bus crashes into…

10 passengers feared dead as commercial bus crashes into…

1 of 2,471