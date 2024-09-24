MNJTF troops deliver decisive blow to Boko Haram terrorists

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under sector 3 have successfully repelled a vicious attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Mallam Fatori. The well-coordinated counter-attack operation resulted in a resounding victory for the MNJTF forces.

In a statement by the Chief Military Public Information Officer MNJTF N’Djamena Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba said during the fierce gun battle that ensued after the terrorists attacked the troops’ location, the MNJTF troops demonstrated their superior firepower and combat skills, neutralizing 5 Boko Haram terrorists and forcing the remaining insurgents to flee the scene with gunshot wounds. In a relentless hot pursuit, the troops chased down the fleeing terrorists, causing them to abandon a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

He said among the items recovered from the terrorists include one PKM Machine Gun with 200 link belt rounds, 2 AK-47 Rifles, 2 Hand Grenades, 5 Magazines, 3 empty PKM links, a Techno mobile phone, and a sum of fifteen thousand Naira (N15,000) in cash. The successful operation not only dealt a significant blow to the terrorist group but also prevented further attacks on innocent civilians in the region.

MNJTF Force Commander Major General Ibrahim Ali has commended the troops for their bravery and unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Region.

The resolute actions of the MNJTF forces serve as a testament to their dedication to restoring peace and security in the area, sending a clear message to all terrorist elements that their reign of terror will not be tolerated.

