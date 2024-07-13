MNJTF Operation Lake Sanity 2: Five Boko Haram terrorists surrender, two neutralise during a covert operation

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja

Troops of Sector 3 of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have successfully carried out a covert operation on 8 July 2024, targeting a terrorist hideout in Kwatan Dowoshi, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Chief Military Public Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena Chad, Lt Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi in a press statement during the operation, the troops engaged in a firefight with the terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of 2 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters.

Lt Colonel Abdullahi noted that the operation led to the destruction of the terrorist hideout and the recovery of several items, which include 7 AK-47 rifle magazines, 148 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 4 magazine carriers, 172 tax/levy receipts for farmers and fishermen, 2 Baofeng radios and a large quantity of assorted drugs

He added that, on 11 July 2024, in the Task Force Wulgo, comprising combined Cameroonian and Nigerian troops, 5 Boko Haram/ISWAP members surrendered.

The surrendering individuals are identified as: Babagana Ali, 25 years old, Modukau Abatcha, 20 yearBakod, Alhaji Bako, 27 years old, Muhammad Bataye, 18 years old, and Babagana Mohammed, 15 years old

These individuals emerged from Tunbouma Village and Kutungulla Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State and are currently undergoing further investigation.

The Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, commended the troops of Sector 3, Task Force Wulgo and the hybrid forces for their bravery. He called on other remaining terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender.

