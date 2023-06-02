MMSD: I will run an open door policy,ensure holistic diversification of economy – NEW PS

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The New Permanent Secretary, Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Dr Mary Ogbe has hinted that she will run an open door policy, which will facilitate relevant consultations on effective and efficient ways of moving the Ministry and Mining Sector forward to ensure holistic diversification of economy.

In particular, Ogbe reiterated her commitment to strengthen the Ministry towards proffering solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

While speaking at the Valedictory Session organised by the Management of the Ministry for the Former Permanent Secretary, MMSD, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade on Friday 2, 2023 at the Ministry’s Headquarters, she said all hands must be on deck as the nation looks up to the Ministry in solving its socio-economic problems.

Earlier in her address, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, described the New Accounting Officer as a seasoned Administrator with an impressive track record of delivering high quality performance and pledged her unalloyed support for the growth of MMSD and the Mining Industry.

She called on the Management and Staff of the Ministry to dedicatedly assist the new boss in discharging her duties to ensure the completion of outstanding projects, which will create wealth and jobs for the teeming youths and generate revenue for the government.

On his part, the Dir (HRM), Mohammed Suleiman (mni) expressed readiness of the Ministry’s Workforce to partner with the new Permanent Secretary in order to take the Ministry to higher heights and boost the economy.

In the same vein, he thanked the former Permanent Secretary for her immense contributions towards realizing the mandate of the Ministry and growth of the Mining industry.

In their good will messages to Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the top government functionaries, who graced the occasion, unanimously, described her as a purpose-driven and passionate leader which reflected in her strives to transform the Ministry’s standards for an improved system and processes.

The occasion witnessed the unveiling of the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) to store, organize and manage documents in the form of electronic files to enhance performance in the Ministry.