MLSCN Commences Re-assessment of Med. Lab Facilities in Ebonyi to ensure qualified facilities.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

In a way to ensure that qualified medical laboratory facilities are licensed to operate in the state,

Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has commenced the reassessment of medical laboratory facilities and their operators in Ebonyi state.

The exercise was being done in collaboration with the chairman of the Ebonyi state chapter of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Mr Emmanuel Okeh .

While interacting in Abakaliki, the Head of MLSCN, Ebonyi State office, Mrs Onyekachuku Okeke and the State AMLSN chairman, Okeh noted that this exercise was not going to be business as usual, and therefore warned that any unauthorised medical laboratory facilities would be shut down.

Okeke explained that she has visited all relevant stakeholders in the health sector as soon as she assumed office in the state to ensure a seamless exercise.

According to her: “the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria pursuant to its statutory mandate to regulate medical laboratory services in Nigeria and in line with directives of the Hon. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare commences a nationwide reassessment of medical laboratory facilities in the country”.